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The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp renewed the state of emergency for Fannin and Gilmer counties. The 11-day extension is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30. The order continues the emergency declaration following severe flooding.



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the state of emergency for Fannin and Gilmer counties as the communities continue recovering from severe flooding earlier this month.

What we know:

The 11-day extension was issued Nov. 19 and is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30, unless it is extended or ended sooner by another executive order. Kemp’s latest order applies only to Fannin and Gilmer counties. Murray and Union counties, which were included in the original declaration, are not part of the new extension.

Kemp first declared a state of emergency on Nov. 5 after heavy rain and thunderstorms brought up to 10 inches of rain to parts of North Georgia. The initial order covered Fannin, Gilmer, Murray and Union counties. A Nov. 12 order extended the emergency declaration for those four counties through Nov. 19.

RECENT STORIES

The storms caused flash flooding, mudslides, evacuations and water entering homes. The Toccoa River rose to a historic level of slightly more than 18 feet. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency reported 103 rescues across the affected areas, including 100 in Fannin County and three in Gilmer County.

In the latest order, Kemp said he determined, after consulting with emergency management officials, that the declaration remained necessary to support public health and safety and Georgia’s economy. The extension keeps emergency measures in place as recovery continues; it does not mean another round of flooding is expected.