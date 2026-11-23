Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police investigating after a person was shot at a gas station on November 23, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for two suspects after a 56-year-old man was shot at a BP gas station at 3263 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW. Investigators say the man got into a fight with one suspect before a second suspect shot him around 6:37 a.m. Monday. The victim drove himself to the 2000 block of Morehouse Drive NW and was taken to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing.



A 56-year-old man is recovering after he was shot during a fight at a northwest Atlanta gas station early Monday morning and drove himself to another location for help.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded around 6:37 a.m. Monday to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of Morehouse Drive NW, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers found the 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound, and an ambulance took him to the hospital.

"At this time, the victim is alert, conscious, and breathing," the department said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting actually happened at a BP gas station right off Interstate 285 at 3263 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.

Police said an unknown suspect approached the man, leading to a verbal and physical fight before a second suspect fired a gun and struck him.

The victim then drove himself from the gas station to Morehouse Drive NW.

What we don't know:

Police have not released descriptions of the two suspects or said whether anyone is in custody.

Investigators also have not confirmed what sparked the initial argument at the gas station or the man's current condition at the hospital.