Fire damages unoccupied Roswell apartment building
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ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell firefighters found heavy fire in an unoccupied multi-family apartment building early Monday after responding to a report of a structure fire on Roswell Creek Circle.
What we know:
Crews arrived at about 3:54 a.m. and searched the building to make sure no one was inside before working to extinguish the fire. The fire was brought under control, and no injuries were reported.
What's next:
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Roswell Fire officials urged anyone who sees smoke or fire to call 911, even if a building appears to be empty.