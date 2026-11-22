The Brief Delta Air Lines flight delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport surged past 360 Sunday morning due to an automated weight and balance system failure. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a morning ground stop, later updating it to a ground delay set to expire at 12:59 p.m. Airline teams are using manual workarounds to safely clear departing flights as more than 4 million holiday travelers pass through the airport.



An automated system failure at Delta Air Lines triggered 364 flight delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday morning, snarling the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush for thousands of passengers.

Delta automation issue details

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration initially issued a ground stop Sunday morning before updating the restriction to a ground delay scheduled to expire just before 1 p.m.. Delta Air Lines officials confirmed the disruptions stem from an issue with their automated system for departing flight weight and balance calculations.

While the FAA ground delay specifically targets flights arriving in Atlanta, the ripple effect has stalled departures as crews work to turn planes around for their next destinations.

FlightAware data shows 364 total delays affecting the Atlanta airport, including roughly 200 inbound flights and 164 departing flights. The FAA reports current delays are averaging 57 minutes, with airport departure boards showing most wait times under an hour and a few stretching longer.

More than 4 million people are expected to pass through the Atlanta hub during the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Delta said, "Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation. We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism."

Holiday traveler reactions

Local perspective:

Many travelers arrived at the terminal early Sunday morning to beat the anticipated Thanksgiving crowds, allowing some to board before the FAA restrictions took full effect. One father taking his children to Walt Disney World for the first time said they planned to return Thursday after spending three days in the parks.

"We've been here kind of monitoring the crowds the last couple days for security and whatnot," the father said. "We're trying to beat all that stuff and get on a flight until everybody gets here."

Another passenger heading to Philadelphia for Thanksgiving noted that arriving ahead of schedule kept their trip smooth despite the holiday rush. "I mean if you get here early, you'll be okay. That's what I tell people, as long as you're early, you okay. You're late, that's your fault," the traveler said.

Another passenger, a FOX 5 viewer, on a flight shared their journey has been delayed for more than an hour, saying their captain announced what started as an IT issue has kept travelers' bags from being loaded on to the plane.