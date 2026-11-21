The Brief A Kathryn Johnston memorial in Atlanta brought religious leaders, residents and police together Saturday to mark 20 years since her fatal shooting. Two decades ago, Atlanta police officers executing a no-knock warrant fired 39 shots inside her home, sparking major policing reforms. Community leaders reflected on the disbanding of the Red Dog unit and the creation of the Atlanta Citizen Review Board.



Faith leaders, community members and Atlanta law enforcement gathered Saturday to mark 20 years since the fatal police shooting of 92-year-old Kathryn Johnston, reflecting on her legacy and two decades of local policing reforms.

Kathryn Johnston memorial gathering

What we know:

Attendees convened Saturday to honor Johnston and discuss ongoing efforts to build trust between residents and law enforcement. Following the discussion, the group walked to a nearby park named in Johnston's honor and lit candles in her memory.

"The goal is reflection, remembrance and pathways forward," said Tracy Banks, president of the English Avenue Neighborhood Association. "We are stronger together, so we stand together: the police, the community, faith-based organizations."

No-knock warrant shooting history

The backstory:

Two decades ago, officers with the Atlanta Police Department’s Red Dog unit, a specialized group focused on narcotics and violent street crime, executed a no-knock warrant at Johnston’s home. Fearing her home was being burglarized, Johnston fired a gun, and officers returned fire with 39 shots, killing her.

"A 92-year-old woman died in her home," said former Atlanta City Councilmember H. Lamar Willis. "Unbeknownst to her, she thought she was being robbed. So when you have something like that happen, it reminds us life is very fleeting and things can happen in the blink of an eye."

Following her death, three Atlanta police officers were sentenced to federal prison, and the city paid a $4.9 million settlement to Johnston's family.

Police oversight and community voices

What they're saying:

Johnston’s death prompted the disbanding of the Red Dog unit and led to the creation of the Atlanta Citizen Review Board, an independent agency designed to promote accountability and transparency.

"Our main charge is to accept and receive citizen complaints about Atlanta police officers," said Lee Reid, executive director of the Atlanta Citizen Review Board. "The goal is so citizens have an additional avenue to file questions and concerns."

Reid emphasized that the board provides residents with a formal mechanism for independent oversight.

"We want citizens to understand if they have a concern, they have a place to file it, have it taken seriously and evaluated independently, and they will get the results of what happens from that complaint," Reid said.

Willis noted that the structural reforms triggered by the tragedy gave residents a stronger voice in city governance.

"Her death was not in vain," Willis said. "It created an opportunity for people to be heard when they didn’t think they could be heard, in ways they had never been heard before. Her life was not in vain."

Future police reform initiatives

What we don't know:

Community leaders and city officials have not announced specific new policy proposals or scheduled dates for upcoming public safety forums following Saturday's remembrance.

Strengthening police and community ties

What's next:

Faith leaders, neighborhood advocates and police representatives stated that progress remains ongoing and pledged to continue seeking ways to strengthen relationships between residents and officers.