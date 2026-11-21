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The Brief Friday's wildfire at Coosawattee River Resort in Ellijay burned 10.7 acres and destroyed 17 camper trailers along with four abandoned, uninhabitable buildings, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission. The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office says all residents are now allowed back into the resort, though Georgia Power and forestry crews remain on scene working and investigating. Everyone who stayed overnight at the Gilmer County Civic Center shelter has left, while the American Red Cross and two local charities are accepting donations for affected families



Friday's fast-moving wildfire at the Coosawattee River Resort in Gilmer County burned 10.7 acres and destroyed 17 camper trailers along with four abandoned buildings, according to updated figures from the Georgia Forestry Commission.

What we know:

Crews remained on scene Saturday afternoon extinguishing lingering hot spots to keep the fire from rekindling, forestry officials said. Saturday's damage assessment also raised the total loss from the initial count of at least 13 camper trailers reported Friday evening by the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Gilmer County fire 100% contained; 13 camper trailers destroyed

The Georgia Forestry Commission responded alongside local fire departments and the U.S. Forest Service, and investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire.

Meanwhile, the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that all residents are now permitted to return to Coosawattee River Resort.

Deputies urged returning residents to use caution because Georgia Power and the Georgia Forestry Commission are continuing to work and investigate in the area. The sheriff's office said deputies are also continuing to patrol the affected streets and asked neighbors to check on those directly impacted by the fire.

The backstory:

Gilmer County Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 2 p.m. Friday to the resort's recreational vehicle area after a fire broke out at a camper trailer on Ogden Road near 4th Street, according to Gilmer County Emergency Management.

Fueled by dry brush and low humidity under a National Weather Service high fire danger special weather statement shared Friday morning by county emergency officials, the flames spread across several streets—including 5th, 6th and 7th streets—toward nearby homes and into a wooded area.

Fire departments from Pickens and Fannin counties assisted local crews on the ground, and the Georgia Forestry Commission requested aerial water drops to help slow the flames before crews achieved 100% containment Friday evening.

FOX 5's Hernan Gutierrez spoke with residents outside the resort and at the Civic Center shelter Friday night. A neighbor living on the unaffected side of Coosawattee River Resort described how unusual the fire was for the community.

"Really, we have occasional wildfires, but nothing like this," the neighbor said. "There was a lot of heavy smoke earlier in the day, and from what we understand, there's a lot of tragedy, you would say, over there. No loss of life, but a lot of people lost their homes."

What we don't know:

The Georgia Forestry Commission has not determined what sparked the initial camper fire on Ogden Road.

Officials also have not confirmed whether anyone was injured during the fire or the emergency response.

What you can do:

All individuals who stayed overnight at the emergency shelter at the Gilmer County Civic Center have now departed, according to the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office. However, the American Red Cross remains in the neighborhood and at the Civic Center throughout Saturday to assist affected residents.

With the Gilmer County Recreation Center fielding numerous calls from people asking how to help, Gilmer County Emergency Management and the sheriff's office shared three drop-off locations for community donations:

Gilmer County Civic Center (1561 S. Main St., Ellijay), where American Red Cross volunteers are on site receiving and distributing donated items.

Roots Thrift , which Gilmer County Emergency Management said will accept donations while space allows after speaking with Red Cross officials.

Faith Hope and Charity, which emergency management officials said is also accepting donations while space allows.

The sheriff's office noted that additional donation arrangements will be announced as they become available. Anyone needing Red Cross disaster assistance can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), visit redcross.org, or use the free Red Cross Emergency app.