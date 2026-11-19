The Brief The Atlanta Civilian Complaint Review Board and neighbors will gather Saturday in Atlanta to mark 20 years since undercover officers fatally shot Kathryn Johnston . Undercover Atlanta police obtained a fabricated no-knock warrant using an unverified tip before shooting the 92-year-old woman in her home on Nov. 21, 2006. Johnston's death prompted city leaders to disband the Red Dog Unit and pass legislation establishing the Atlanta Citizen Review Board.



Two decades after undercover Atlanta police officers fatally shot 92-year-old Kathryn Johnston during a botched drug raid, community members are preparing to honor her memory and reflect on the policing reforms sparked by her death.

Atlanta community vigil details

What we know:

The Atlanta Civilian Complaint Review Board is commemorating the 20th anniversary of Johnston's death with a forum and candlelight vigil this weekend. The vigil begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lindsey Street Baptist Church, where attendees will hold a discussion and reflection.

Following the church gathering, neighbors plan to walk to a nearby park dedicated to Johnston. Meanwhile, Johnston's former home, which sat vacant for many years, is now run by a nonprofit organization that moved into the house in 2020 to mentor teens.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the exact times for the weekend forum or named the specific speakers scheduled to appear at the memorial events. Additionally, details regarding the exact street address of Johnston's former home and the name of the teen-mentoring nonprofit operating there were not immediately available.

Atlanta police oversight reforms

What they're saying:

A former Atlanta councilman who wrote and advocated for the legislation creating the Atlanta Citizen Review Board said Johnston's death forced city leaders to confront serious flaws in local policing.

"I think first and foremost, anytime you have a 92-year-old senior citizen murdered in their home at the hands of a police officer, under any circumstance, even a good warrant, you have to ask yourself, are you doing policing right? And in this case, it was not only not a good one, but it had been a fabricated warrant," the former councilman said. "And so we knew we had to do something better. And unfortunately, as the days progressed, what we realized is what was in place. It was not something that could withstand the scrutiny of citizens, of the council, and it definitely wasn't what we deserved."

Following the shooting, the mayor and her administrative team disbanded the Red Dog Unit. While the former councilman noted the unit had provided some benefits while fighting drugs in the community, he said it had also become a "sort of renegade group at a certain level."

City officials also worked to ensure officers did not feel pressured by warrant enforcement quotas before passing legislation to create the citizen review board. "And that was, that was real work because you had to convince people who were uncomfortable with, with oversight to understand that we were going to have it," the former councilman said.

Atlanta Citizen Review Board reacts

The other side:

Atlanta Citizen Review Board Executive Director Lee Reid released the following statement:

"Sometimes, from tragedy emerges an opportunity to address concerns that community members have voiced for years regarding police conduct. The Atlanta Citizen Review Board (ACRB) remains steadfast in its everyday commitment to honoring the legacy of Ms. Johnston and ensuring that her memory serves as a catalyst for meaningful and enduring accountability and reform.

"As we approach the 20th anniversary of her passing, we reaffirm our dedication to fair, transparent, independent, and effective civilian oversight. Honoring Ms. Johnston’s memory requires more than reflecting on the events of November 21, 2006. It requires continuing the work that grew from that tragedy and today, that commitment remains at the core of the ACRB’s mission. Through independent oversight, community engagement, and a focus on transparency, we continue working to build public confidence in the accountability process and to help foster stronger relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

English Avenue no-knock warrant

The backstory:

The November 21, 2006, fatal shooting of 92-year-old Kathryn Johnston inside her English Avenue home remains one of the most controversial incidents in the history of the Atlanta Police Department, serving as a catalyst for widespread reforms in how search warrants are executed.

Acting on falsified informant information, plainclothes officers from APD's aggressive REDDOG narcotics unit used a battering ram to smash through the front door of Johnston’s Neal Street house on a "no-knock" warrant.

Believing her home was being invaded, Johnston—who lived alone and had recently installed extra security due to rising neighborhood crime—grabbed a .38-caliber revolver and fired a single warning shot that hit no one. In response, officers unleashed a barrage of 39 bullets, striking Johnston five or six times and killing her.

As she lay dying, officers handcuffed her and, upon discovering no drugs on the premises, planted three bags of marijuana in the basement and pressured an informant to lie to cover up the mistake.

The resulting scandal led to a federal investigation, the dismantling of the REDDOG unit, prison sentences for three officers, and a $4.9 million settlement, transforming Johnston’s name into a national symbol of the dangers of no-knock raids.

Since the death of Kathryn Johnston

Timeline:

Nov. 21, 2006: APD’s undercover narcotics officers with the REDDOG unit execute a botched "no-knock" drug raid at Kathryn Johnston’s English Avenue home. Johnston, 92, fires a single defensive shot fearing an intruder; officers respond with 39 bullets, killing her. (Fox News)

Nov. 28, 2006: Community members hold a visual and funeral for Johnston as the FBI leads a federal and state investigation into the incident. (Fox News)

May 15, 2008: Former officer Arthur Tesler admits to a conspiracy to cover up the botched raid, acknowledging the falsification of search warrant paperwork and planting of drugs. (Fox News)

Feb. 24, 2009: Three former APD officers—Jason Smith, Gregg Junnier, and Arthur Tesler—are sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the conspiracy. (Fox News)

Aug. 16, 2010: The Atlanta City Council agrees to pay a $4.9 million civil settlement to Johnston's family. (Fox News)

Aug. 24, 2018: Atlanta breaks ground on the Kathryn Johnston Memorial Park near the home on Proctor Street. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

April 30, 2021: Plans are announced to renovate Johnston’s Neal Street home into a community center for mentoring teenagers. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Aug. 26, 2022: The renovated Johnston home officially opens as a non-profit youth mentorship hub. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Vigil date and time

What you can do:

The memorial begins at 10 a.m. at Lindsay Street Baptist Church, 550 Lindsay St. NW, with a discussion. Attendees will then walk to Kathryn Johnston Memorial Park for a candlelight vigil. The event concludes at noon.