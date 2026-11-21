The Brief One juvenile is dead and another is in custody following an incident involving a firearm in Rome. Investigators say the incident happened at the Graham Homes housing development, located between East 13th Street and Cedar Avenue. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to determine what happened.



One juvenile is dead and another is in custody following an incident involving a firearm in Rome on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

Investigators said they are looking into an incident involving juveniles and a firearm at the John Graham Homes housing development in Rome, which sits between East 13th Street and Cedar Avenue.

One juvenile died in the incident, and another juvenile is currently in custody, officials said.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and gathering information as they work to figure out what happened.

Officials noted the investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the ages or names of the juveniles involved.

Investigators also have not said specifically how the juvenile died, what led up to the incident, or whether the juvenile in custody is facing charges.