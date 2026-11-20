The Brief The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs travel to South Carolina on Saturday night for their final SEC regular-season game. FOX Local will air the live Georgia Watch Along Show from UGASports, featuring live game analysis from former Georgia Coach Jim Donnan and UGASports Publisher Radi Nabulsi. Fans can watch or listen on the FOX Local app starting shortly after 7:30 p.m. EST, just ahead of kickoff.



On Saturday night, the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will travel to South Carolina for their final SEC regular season game.

And once again, FOX Local will air the Georgia Watch Along Show from UGA Sports featuring former Georgia Coach Jim Donnan.

Former Georgia Coach Jim Donnan

The backstory:

For the past few seasons, UGASports has produced the live Watch Along during Georgia football games. The show gives Dawg fans a chance to hear live analysis of the game from Coach Donnan and UGASports Publisher Radi Nabulsi.



Coach Donnan served as Georgia’s coach from 1996-2000, leading the Bulldogs to a 40-19 record and became the first coach in school history to lead the Bulldogs to 4 consecutive bowl victories. Donnan was named SEC Coach of the Year in 1997 and has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He coached current UGA Head Coach Kirby Smart and Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo.



Nabulsi has covered the Bulldogs for 33 years. The University of Georgia graduate has spent the last 12 years as the publisher of UGASports after coming back from ESPN.

Radi Nabulsi and watch along stream

What they're saying:

In an interview with FOX 5 anchor Tom Haynes Friday, Nabulsi talked about Georgia being on a roll for three straight games after their upset loss against Auburn.



Nabulsi said, "South Carolina, they're playing for pride. Now this they had a much higher expectations, especially after just being humiliated by losing to a bad Arkansas team. So, both teams have bad losses, if you will, but this is going to be in Williams-Brice Stadium, which is a ridiculously hard place to play. It is so loud there. And you can go back years when South Carolina was bad. When they went 0-12, they still sold out their stadium every home game. So, the fans there are relentless. They will be there for four quarters. They're going to try to bring their team through for a Super Bowl win, something to redeem their season. Whereas Georgia is still on a role to play for the national title. They know that losing this game could really set back their SEC title hopes, drop them in the rankings. Georgia will still be in it even if they were to lose, but it's just a situation where both teams need this one. South Carolina needs it more, but Georgia has a bigger goal in mind, so I think the Bulldogs are much healthier than South Carolina, so but every time you go and play at South Carolina it is an absolute Donnybrook."



The Georgia Watch Along has gotten tens of thousands of viewers on various social media sites. Dawg fans can sync up the audio from the production to the television broadcast by watching the game clocks so they can get live analysis of the game from a Georgia perspective.

How to watch the UGA Watch Along Show

What you can do:

To listen to or watch the Georgia Watch Along of the Georgia-South Carolina game, fans can download the FOX Local app.



The Watch Along will start shortly after 7:30 p.m. EST, just ahead of kickoff.