The Brief MARTA finished installing all 450 new fare gates across 38 rail stations, wrapping up the project at the Dunwoody transit station. Riders can now tap cards or smartphones to pay, while new fare enforcement technology rolls out next month. MARTA submitted safety certification to the state for its delayed CQ400 trains, which are awaiting final state approval.



Metro Atlanta transit riders have a new way to tap and ride after MARTA completed a 10-month installation of 450 new fare gates across all 38 rail stations, culminating at the Dunwoody transit station Friday afternoon.

MARTA fare gates and payments

What we know:

Riders can now pay their fare using cards or smartphones at any of the new gates, according to MARTA. Officials also confirmed that 249 ticket vending machines across all rail stations are now in service.

MARTA General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt attended a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon to celebrate the final gate installation.

Hunt noted the transit agency upgraded from swinging barn-door gates to sliding glass doors, switching to a single-piece glass construction after early damage cases.

Fare gate felony arrests

Breaking one of the new fare gates is considered a felony, according to MARTA.

MARTA Police have made more than 100 felony arrests since the new gates went into service.

MARTA CQ400 train update

What they're saying:

MARTA recently submitted completed safety certification to the state for its new CQ400 trains, which are now awaiting final state approval, officials said.

The trains were originally scheduled to enter passenger service before the FIFA World Cup, though officials have not announced a specific launch date.

Hunt said the agency completed thousands of hours of burn-in and testing miles with oversight from the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration.

"The trains are rolling computers and operational systems that have to carry people and, most importantly, have to carry my family and your family and ourselves," Hunt said. "We went through an extensive amount of rigorous testing with oversight from GDOT and the FTA, as well as they should."

"It's many, many hours, thousands of hours of burn in and testing miles that had to go into effect before we got to this point," Hunt continued. "We're extremely, extremely proud of where we are and of our partnership with GDOT in their oversight. We're very close to the end, but we don't have a particular date that we're going to announce right now."

What we don't know:

MARTA has not announced a specific date for when the new CQ400 trains will enter passenger service or said when final state approval is expected.

What's next:

Platform validators and ticket vending machines for the Rapid A-Line bus rapid transit are ready and scheduled to become operational by the end of the month, Hunt said.

Next month, MARTA plans to roll out new fare evasion technology, such as magnetic locks on emergency exits and mobile fare validators.

"They will have handheld fare validators in their pockets or on their persons, and they'll be able to deploy those in the Rapid A-Line system, the streetcar system, but we're not limiting it to those systems," Hunt said. "It will be deployed across our entire system to be able to check and validate riders who are on our system have, in fact, paid their fair share, and if not, they'll be offered an opportunity to pay their fare, and if not, asked politely to leave."