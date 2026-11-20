The Brief Atlanta police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he allegedly forced his girlfriend into a vehicle at gunpoint near the Shell gas station on Northside Drive SW. The suspect eventually stopped near Interstate 20 West and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW and ran away before officers and the APD Air Unit tracked him down, police said. Officers recovered a gun from the vehicle, and the woman did not suffer life-threatening injuries.



A man was arrested on Friday afternoon after he allegedly forced his girlfriend into a vehicle at gunpoint in southwest Atlanta and later ran from officers, according to police.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the kidnapping was reported around 1:16 p.m. near the Shell gas station, located at 556 Northside Drive SW.

Investigators learned a woman and her boyfriend had gotten into a fight before the man pulled a gun, forced her into a car and drove away, the department added.

Police said the suspect eventually stopped near Interstate 20 West and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW and ran off. Officers on the ground teamed up with the Atlanta Police Air Unit to track him down and arrest him.

Police found a gun inside the car, and the woman didn't have life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police haven't released the man's name or announced the specific charges he faces.