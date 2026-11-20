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The Brief All lanes of Interstate 575 South have reopened near Exit 14 in Cherokee County after a brush fire forced officials to shut down the highway on Friday afternoon. Crews initially closed all southbound lanes at Holly Springs Parkway and opened one lane before clearing the scene and reopening the rest of the interstate. The fire broke out as the National Weather Service warned of high fire danger conditions across Cherokee County and much of north Georgia through Friday evening.



All lanes of Interstate 575 South have reopened near Exit 14 after a large brush fire forced crews to shut down the highway on Friday afternoon, according to fire officials.

What we know:

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services said all southbound lanes of I-575 are back open after a large brush fire along the interstate forced a shutdown at Exit 14 (Holly Springs Parkway) earlier Friday afternoon.

In an initial traffic alert, officials estimated crews would need about an hour to bring the flames under control and urged drivers to avoid the area.

Authorities later reopened one southbound lane while firefighters and road crews continued working to clear the scene, before announcing that the entire interstate had reopened.

Dig deeper:

The brush fire broke out hours after the National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a special weather statement warning of high fire danger across 21 north Georgia counties, including Cherokee County, from Friday afternoon into the evening.

According to the 7:20 a.m. advisory, relative humidity was expected to drop to 25% or less for four or more hours, combining with east winds of 4 to 8 mph and dry brush to create conditions where fires can spark and spread quickly.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what sparked the brush fire or whether any vehicles were damaged.

Fire officials also have not reported whether anyone was injured.

What you can do:

Drivers traveling through Cherokee County should expect delays near Exit 14 and use caution or take an alternate route while crews finish battling the fire and clearing the highway.