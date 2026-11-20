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The Brief A federal jury found Derrick Anton Rogers, 47, guilty of drug and firearm offenses. Police found fentanyl, methamphetamine and a loaded pistol when they stopped him in November 2023, court evidence showed. Rogers is scheduled to be sentenced March 5 and faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison on the firearm convictions.



An Atlanta man was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine while carrying a loaded pistol, months after his release from federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said.

What we know:

A federal jury found Derrick Anton Rogers, 47, guilty Nov. 17 of possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to evidence presented at trial, Atlanta police stopped Rogers near an apartment complex on Nov. 27, 2023, after responding to a report of a shooting. Officers saw him drop a Glock .40-caliber pistol with an extended magazine and recovered fentanyl pills and methamphetamine from him.

Rogers had more than six prior felony convictions, including convictions for drug offenses and illegally possessing a firearm. He was released from federal prison in February 2023, about nine months before the 2023 arrest, prosecutors said.

What's next:

Rogers is scheduled to be sentenced March 5 before U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. He faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison for the firearm convictions. The judge will determine the sentence after considering federal sentencing guidelines.