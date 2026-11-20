The Brief Georgia investigators found the teen on Thursday, Nov. 19, with help from Atlanta police. The teen is believed to be a victim of human trafficking, and the investigation is ongoing. The state’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit says it has helped recover more than 200 children since 2019.



Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has located a missing 16-year-old in Fulton County who investigators believe may be a victim of human trafficking.

What we know:

The teen was found Thursday, Nov. 19, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Unit investigators Frances Reyes and Daniel George led the recovery with assistance from the Atlanta Police Department.

"Thanks to our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, another child has been safely recovered," Carr said in a statement. He said investigators are continuing their work and that anyone who harmed the teen will be prosecuted.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests were announced.

The unit, created in 2019, says it has secured more than 70 convictions and rescued and assisted more than 200 children.