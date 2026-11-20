The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson expects more than 4 million passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period, a 5% increase from last year. Friday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving are expected to be the airport’s busiest travel days, with more than 364,000 passengers expected. The airport advises travelers to arrive 2½ hours before domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights.



The Thanksgiving travel rush is underway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which expects more than 4 million passengers to pass through during the holiday travel period — a 5% increase from last year.

What we know:

Friday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving are expected to be the busiest travel days, with more than 364,000 passengers expected. During a live report Friday morning, the main security checkpoint wait was about two minutes. Airport staff had shifted some travelers to the north checkpoint as lines changed.

The airport typically sees its morning rush around 5 a.m., with crowds thinning later in the morning. As of 7 a.m., no cancellations had been reported and about 21 delays were listed.

What they're saying:

Airport officials advised passengers to arrive 2½ hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights. Travelers interviewed at the airport also recommended leaving early and making sure children are ready.