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Free turkeys and Thanksgiving food boxes will be available at community giveaways across metro Atlanta Nov. 20-24. The events are hosted by local governments, churches and nonprofit groups, with some requiring registration or proof of residency; supplies may be limited, so check each organizer’s listing before heading out.

To submit information to be added to this list, send an email to wagaweb@fox.com.

Friday, Nov. 20

DeKalb County food distribution at Berean Christian Church — 6 a.m. until supplies last, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain. For DeKalb County residents; no registration required.

DeKalb County and MARTA Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway — 11 a.m., Kensington MARTA Station, 3350 Kensington Road, Decatur. DeKalb County Government and MARTA are hosting the giveaway.

Planet Fitness Turkey Giveaway— Planet Fitness, 2460 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, at 11 a.m.; Planet Fitness, 7055 Highway 85, Riverdale, at 2 p.m.

The locations will give away 200 turkeys each while supplies last. The Riverdale location will also offer coupons from a nearby Pizza Hut, including a coupon for a free Personal Pan Pizza.

Saturday, Nov. 21

DeKalb Together Drive-Thru Food Distribution — Begins at 9 a.m., while supplies last

Free fresh-produce boxes for DeKalb County residents. No registration required. Distributions are planned at New Life Church, 3592 Flat Shoals Road, Decatur; Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Road SE, Atlanta; Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta; Beulah Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur; and Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker. Boxes include apples, cabbage, squash, zucchini, oranges, cranberries, onions, cucumbers, potatoes, collards and celery.

Springfield Baptist Church Thanksgiving Giveaway — 8 a.m.-noon, 1877 Iris Drive SE, Conyers. The information provided says turkeys and holiday food will be available; the linked church site is its main page.

Project730 Thanksgiving Turkey Drive — 9 a.m. until supplies run out, West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. Turkeys and holiday fixings.

World Changers Church Thanksgiving Feeding Families — 9-11 a.m., 2500 Burdett Road, College Park. Free turkey and sides; registration is required.

New Covenant Christian Ministries food distribution — 9 a.m.-noon, 1760 Phillips Road, Lithonia. Drive-through distribution while supplies last.

City of East Point Turkey Giveaway — 10 a.m. until supplies run out, Jefferson Park Recreation Center, 1431 Norman Berry Drive. East Point residents only; ID required, one turkey per household.

City of South Fulton District 7 Thanksgiving Turkey Distribution — Greater Victory Christian Center, 7340 Old National Highway, South Fulton. Registration is required; the city notice does not list a time.

City of South Fulton District 6 food distribution — Creel Park, South Fulton. For city residents; check the city calendar for event details.

Gresham Park Community Turkey Giveaway — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Gresham Park Recreation Center, 3113 Gresham Road, Atlanta.

C.H.O.I.C.E.S. Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Atlanta Technical College, 1560 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta. Drive-through; registration is required.

Giving Love Community Giveaway — Nov. 21, 11 a.m., New Springfield Baptist Church, 2560 Sylvan Road, East Point. The church’s first annual giveaway will include Thanksgiving trimmings, hot food, coats, blankets and toiletries.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church Community Thanksgiving Feeding Families — Noon-3 p.m., 422 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. Free meals and groceries, including turkey.

Free Chapel Chicken Drive — Noon until supplies run out, Free Chapel Midtown, 173 14th St. NE, Atlanta. The church says it will give away cases of fresh chicken; no registration is required.

Hosea Helps Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Giveaway — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 2545 Forrest Hills Drive SW, Atlanta. Drive-through food distribution.

Excel Church Thanksgiving Turkey and Food Giveaway — 10 a.m.-noon, 1151 Flat Shoals Road, Conyers.

Riverdale Town Center Turkey Giveaway — 1-4 p.m., 7210 Church St., Riverdale. First come, first served; no more than two families per vehicle.

Streetz 94.5 Turkey Trappin’ — 2 p.m. until supplies run out, Walmart, 6149 Old National Highway, College Park. One turkey per family, first come, first served.

Cariblanta Sports & Cultural Club Turkey Giveaway — Nov. 21 at Ousley United Methodist Church in Lithonia. The organizer’s calendar does not list a time.

Sunday, Nov. 22

15th Annual Atlanta Turkey Classic — 2-5 p.m., Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Building 700, 1630 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta. Free admission; turkey and produce distribution, one per family while supplies last.

Turkey Giveaway at Plaza Las Américas — 3 p.m., 733 Pleasant Hill Road, Lilburn. The event page is hosted by Plaza Las Américas.

Monday, Nov. 23

Streetz 94.5 Turkey Trappin’ in McDonough — 2 p.m. until supplies run out, Kroger, 5900 East Lake Parkway, McDonough. One turkey per family, first come, first served.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Emmaus House Thanksgiving at Home — 9 a.m.-noon, 27 Haygood Ave. SW, Atlanta. Thanksgiving food distribution.

Fulton County Board of Health Turkey Giveaway — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Oak Hill Child, Adolescent & Family Center, 2805 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta. The line opens at 10:30 a.m.

Area in Need Missionary House Thanksgiving Giveaway — 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., The Arena at Southlake, 1300 Southlake Circle, Suite 2000, Morrow. For details, call 770-907-0025.

Union City Thanksgiving Box Giveaway — 1 p.m., The Gathering Place, 6280 Bryant St., Union City. Drive-through, while supplies last.

Hope Hub Thanksgiving Community Gathering — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Brady Recreation Center, 3571 Breningham Drive, College Park. Free breakfast or brunch, community resources and care packages while supplies last; guest registration is available.