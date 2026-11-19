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The Brief The family of 18-year-old Georgia football commit Marcellus Young Casario told 247Sports that he wasn't feeling well Friday morning, got a drink of water, went back to bed and never woke up. Known affectionately as "Mar," the standout defensive lineman moved from Halifax, Nova Scotia, to attend Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School and planned to graduate in December before enrolling at UGA in January. A family friend launched a GoFundMe to help his parents cover the costs of bringing his body home to Nova Scotia for a wake and burial.



The family of Marcellus Young Casario, the 18-year-old University of Georgia football commit who died following a sudden medical emergency Friday, is sharing new details about his final moments.

What we know:

In a statement shared with 247Sports, Young Casario's family said they do not yet know how the 18-year-old died, but shared that he had not been feeling well Friday morning. According to the family, he woke up early, got a drink from a water fountain, went back to bed and never woke up.

"We are very grateful to the school and law enforcement for their support and ongoing investigation," the family's statement read, in part. "We have full confidence that the school and law enforcement will do everything in their power to determine what happened. We remain steadfast in our faith and know that we will see Marcellus again."

According to 247Sports, an autopsy has been completed, though toxicology results could take up to three months before a cause of death is determined. The family is currently making arrangements to bring Young Casario home to Halifax, Nova Scotia, for a wake and burial.

The backstory:

Young Casario, known affectionately as "Mar," moved to the northeast Georgia boarding school from Halifax, Nova Scotia, as a junior to pursue a football career. He committed to Georgia on June 15 and planned to graduate from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in December before enrolling at UGA in January.

On campus, school officials said he was a natural leader and an active member of the school's Christian Student Initiative, anchoring his life around Psalm 73:26, which he shared on his Instagram page. Following his death, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reached out to Rabun Gap's head coach, while Bulldogs defensive line coach Tray Scott spoke directly with Young Casario's family.

After postponing the state semifinal game and activating counseling and spiritual support services on campus, Young Casario's teammates honored him in a special tribute.

"He was everything a coach wants in a player," Rabun Gap Head Coach Derek White said in a statement over the weekend. "Mar truly embodied our mission to 'love one another.' He was known for his relentless dedication, and his journey as a student-athlete was marked by hard work and true brotherhood with his teammates."

What we don't know:

Youn Casario's exact cause of death is unknown at this time.

Dates for Young Casario's wake and burial in Nova Scotia also have not yet been announced.

What you can do:

Mitch Willigar, a close friend of the family, launched a GoFundMe to help Young Casario’s parents, Devin and Vanessa, cover the unexpected financial burden of returning their son to Canada.

The community can find and contribute to the fundraiser online here.