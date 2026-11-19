The Brief A towering new stainless steel sculpture named "Pollen" is getting a lot of attention from residents in the Woodstock Mill District. City officials used $150,000 in hotel-motel tax funds to install the 23-foot piece of art located in the middle of a busy roundabout. While the glowing landmark celebrates Woodstock's status as a Bee City, several locals mistook it for a ballon or octopus.



A massive, 23-foot stainless steel sculpture named "Pollen" has sparked widespread curiosity and debate after being installed in the center of a roundabout in the Woodstock Mill District.

Woodstock Mill District installation

What we know:

The towering artwork sits at the intersection of Towne Lake Parkway and Mill Street, where LED lights illuminate the structure every evening at dusk.

Los Angeles-based artist James Peterson designed the piece following a nationwide search, building it in sections before shipping it to Woodstock for a two-week assembly.

The entire project took two years to complete from start to finish and cost $150,000, according to city officials.

Woodstock funded the sculpture entirely through the city's hotel-motel tax rather than general property taxes.

Bee City agricultural tribute

The backstory:

City Public Art Coordinator Madison Beaulieu explained that the sculpture represents a microscopic molecule of pollen blown up on a grand scale to honor Woodstock's designation as a Bee City.

"The title is Pollen which here in the south we tend to hate, but, hear me out, no pollen, no plants, no trees, no fruit. Woodstock's a Bee city, so we're very passionate about our pollinators, our farmer's market, our local agriculture. So it fits right in. This is a microscopic molecule of pollen blown up on a grand scale. You're looking through a microscope and that is kind of what you'd see," Beaulieu said.

Woodstock resident reactions vary

What they're saying:

Despite its agricultural inspiration, many passersby have struggled to identify the sculpture's true meaning, comparing it to a soccer ball, a jellyfish, a hot air balloon and even an Evel Knievel motorcycle loop.

"Kind of looked like an octopus, tentacles kind of thing. Soccer ball? It looks like modern art. It could be an octopus, or jelly fish, I don't know. I think it's really cool, knowing it's pollen now. I'll tell my parents and they'll find it interesting. my sister might hate it, she sneezes all the time with pollen," said Woodstock resident Stephen Cason.

Resident Bridget Holt initially guessed the artwork was a hot air balloon before learning its title, while resident Blythe Daniels admitted, "I don't see it. I'm going to try to though. I'm going to walk down there and really take it in so I can understand what the artist was trying to do".

Beaulieu noted that the various guesses—including whether it is a spaceship landing—make her smile because the piece successfully sparks conversation and connection.

Unveiling event and timeline

What we don't know:

City officials have not yet if Woodstock will be seeing more unique sculptures in the future.

Future Mill District development

What's next:

Resident Kelly Olson said she believes the piece celebrates local nature as the city balances growth with its small-town feel, noting that a 100-acre park being built down the street is scheduled to open in the spring.

Several upcoming businesses in the Woodstock Mill District—including a Publix, various shops and three restaurants—are currently under construction and will eventually overlook the "Pollen" sculpture.