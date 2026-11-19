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The Brief Secret Service agents have wrapped up a three-day card skimming operation across metro Atlanta. Agents seized dozens of skimming devices at local stores, gas stations, and ATMs. Scammers frequently target EBT cards to steal money from people most in need.



Secret Service agents have seized 22 credit card skimmers in a three-day operation in metro Atlanta stores, gas stations, and at ATMs, in an effort to combat EBT fraud. The agency invited FOX 5's crew along to watch them in action.

What we know:

Federal agents conducted "Operation Peachy Clean Two" over three days on the ground in metro Atlanta.

"Each skimmer can produce about $1 million worth of fraud. So this is an organized crime," said U.S. Secret Service special agent in charge Robert Donovan, who leads its Atlanta field office. "It's a three-day operation before the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear to protect businesses, individuals and especially the poor.

According to Secret Service agents, scammers frequently target Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards, stealing funds from individuals who are most in need.

Big picture view:

"Operation Peachy Clean Two" is part of a broader federal initiative designed to crack down on card skimming fraud.

During the crackdown, Secret Service agents discovered skimming devices placed directly on top of point-of-sale terminals, as well as at checkouts, ATMs, and gas pumps. Once installed, the devices collect card data passing through the terminals so criminals can return and steal it.

But, he said their goal was not just enforcement, but informing store owners of the signs.

"We'll be educating businesses and the public about what to look for and the prevalence of this," Donovan said. "A lot of times, these devices are put on very, very quickly, so it's not noticed by the businesses."

By the numbers:

Federal agents shared a breakdown of their inspections and recoveries during the three-day metro Atlanta sweep:

4,004 points of sale checked

3,759 gas pumps

706 ATMs

22 skimmers found

$22.9 million estimated saved

What we don't know:

Federal agents have not released the names, addresses or specific metro Atlanta counties of the stores, gas stations and ATMs where the 22 skimmers were found.

Officials also have not said how long the devices had been installed before agents removed them, how much money may have already been stolen from EBT users and other shoppers, or whether any arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Consumers can protect their data by using tap-to-pay options, which tend to be the most secure payment method. Shoppers are also advised to notify someone if a payment terminal appears off.

"Awareness is key in all types of fraud," Donovan said. "If you see a point-of-sale terminal that's damaged, crooked, or just doesn't look right, use another one."