article

The Brief Cobb County Police Officer Jared Israel died Tuesday after more than 19 years with the department, officials announced. Israel joined the force in April 2007 and dedicated nearly two decades of service to the Cobb County community. Neighboring agencies, including the Banks County Sheriff's Office, shared tributes honoring his service and support for fellow deputies.



The Cobb County Police Department is mourning the death of Officer Jared Israel, a 19-year veteran of the force who died Tuesday.

What we know:

In a statement, Cobb County police announced that Israel passed away on Tuesday.

He joined the department on April 9, 2007, and dedicated more than 19 years of service to the agency and the Cobb County community, the department stated.

What they're saying:

Cobb County police thanked Israel for his nearly two decades of service and offered condolences to those closest to him.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time," the department said. "Officer Israel, thank you for your years of service and commitment to our community. You will be deeply missed."

The Banks County Sheriff's Office also shared a tribute remembering Israel's partnership with surrounding law enforcement agencies—noting that he recently stepped in to support one of its own deputies during a medical emergency.

"His willingness to step in, provide support, and be there when it mattered most is a reflection of the incredible person, friend, and fellow officer he was," the sheriff's office said. "His impact throughout his career extended far beyond the badge. Through his service, dedication, and genuine support of others, he made a difference in the lives of those he worked alongside and the agencies he partnered with."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details on how or where Israel died, or whether his death was connected to his duties.

Funeral and memorial arrangements have not yet been announced.