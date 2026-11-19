The Brief Two Coahulla Creek High School seniors died Tuesday night after their car ran off a curve and hit a tree in Whitfield County. Officials identified the victims as 18-year-old Martin Garcia Martinez and 17-year-old Jahncarlo Cruz Flores, both of Dalton. Coahulla Creek High School, Whitfield County Schools and Murray County Schools shared tributes mourning the two students.



School officials and students in North Georgia are mourning the loss of two Coahulla Creek High School seniors who died in a single-car crash on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Georgia State Patrol troopers responded around 10:06 p.m. on Tuesday to Wheeler Dam Road near Wheeler Dam Drive in Whitfield County.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Martin Garcia Martinez of Dalton was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette west on Wheeler Dam Road when the car crossed the centerline while rounding a curve.

Troopers said the Corvette continued across the eastbound lane, ran off the south shoulder and hit a tree on the driver's side.

Both Martinez and his passenger, 17-year-old Jahncarlo Cruz Flores of Dalton, died in the wreck.

What they're saying:

Coahulla Creek High School confirmed both victims were seniors and remembered them in a statement shared with the school community.

"Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of two of our own, seniors Martin Garcia Martinez and Jahncarlo Cruz Flores," the school said. "They were respectful, kind, hardworking, and bright students who were not only wonderful friends but also true examples of what it means to be a Colt. Their loss is deeply felt by everyone who knew and loved them. Please keep their families, friends, and our school community in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this heartbreaking loss together. Forever Colts."

Whitfield County Schools also issued a statement offering support to students, families and staff across the district.

"The loss of a student is always heartbreaking, and losing two of our own is especially difficult for our entire school district. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, classmates, teachers and everyone who knew and loved them," the district said.

"We know this loss reaches beyond one school, and we want our students, families and staff to know that we are here for them. One Whitfield stands with Colt Country. We will continue to care for and support one another as we navigate this difficult time together," the statement continued.

Neighboring Murray County Schools added its condolences as well.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Coahulla Creek community in their time of sadness and loss. We are all one big community, and our prayers are with your students, families, and staff members," Murray County Schools said.

What we don't know:

Troopers have not said what caused Martinez to cross the centerline, such as speed, distraction or road conditions, as the investigation continues.

Authorities also have not released details on whether either teenager was wearing a seat belt or announced any memorial plans at the school.