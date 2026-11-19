The Brief Former daycare employee Monica Vaughn faces two simple battery charges after allegedly hitting two children at The Sunshine House of Decatur. Mothers say surveillance video captured the incident, though they say corporate officials have not shared the footage or reached out to apologize. Corporate representatives confirmed the employee's firing and emphasized child safety while declining further comment due to an active investigation.



A mother says she feels betrayed and frustrated after a former employee at The Sunshine House of Decatur allegedly slapped her 18-month-old son and hit another child.

What we know:

DeKalb County court records show police arrested Monica Vaughn on two misdemeanor charges of simple battery. Officials at The Sunshine House of Decatur confirmed that Vaughn has been fired from her position.

Natalie Unger says Vaughn allegedly slapped her 18-month-old son, Asher, across the face with an open hand last Wednesday.

Another child was also allegedly hit during the incident, according to a statement released by that child’s mother through her attorney, Ashley Mitchell.

"I was told she was hit hard enough to fall down and hit her head. She came home with a mark on her nose and some black specks inside of it that I’m worried were dried blood," the second mother stated.

The backstory:

Before the alleged assaults, Unger says Vaughn sent her text messages complaining about conditions at the facility.

Vaughn reportedly wrote that the daycare was short-staffed, was not a good place for children and that she had lost two assistants in a single month.

Unger says another staff member witnessed the incident on video and reported it.

However, neither Unger nor the other child's parents have been allowed to view the footage.

What they're saying:

Unger says she is upset with how The Sunshine House’s corporate office has handled the aftermath, noting she was still billed $350 for the following week's tuition just two days later.

She also claims corporate leaders failed to notify other parents in Asher's classroom.

"I feel very frustrated by that and basically by everything that Sunshine House, their corporate office, has done thus far," Unger said. "They won't share the video. They have never once reached out to me, or the other mother, or the other parents of the other child to say, 'We're sorry that this happened,' or 'We're investigating.' They seem to be approaching this with total apathy."

"That's not true of the directors at the Sunshine House where our children attend," Unger continued. "They are heartbroken by this situation, but the corporate office? Just not a word. We got charged our $350 two days later, taken from our account for the next week. Not any acknowledgment whatsoever, and in addition to that, they have not informed the other families in Asher's class that their teacher has been hitting children."

The Sunshine House response

The other side:

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for The Sunshine House released the following statement:

"The Sunshine House is aware of an incident involving a staff member and children in our care. The matter was brought to our attention by another staff member. We immediately removed the individual from the classroom, initiated an internal review, and notified law enforcement and the appropriate state agencies.

"The individual is no longer employed by The Sunshine House.

"We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and state agencies as they review this matter.

"The safety and well-being of the children in our care remains our highest priority. We appreciate the employee who brought this concern forward and remain committed to maintaining a safe, nurturing environment for every child entrusted to our care.

"Out of respect for the privacy of the children and families involved, and because this is an active investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time."