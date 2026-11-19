The Brief A 39-year-old Powder Springs man faces a first-degree vehicular homicide charge following a deadly October crash in Marietta that killed a child. Police obtained an arrest warrant Nov. 9 for John Nur, who is also charged with reckless driving and a child safety restraint violation. Investigators said Nur turned left into the path of an oncoming pickup truck at Macland Road and Ernest Barrett Parkway on Oct. 28.



A Powder Springs man is being held without bond on a first-degree vehicular homicide charge in connection with a late-October crash in Marietta that killed a child passenger.

What we know:

Cobb County police confirmed that investigators obtained an arrest warrant Nov. 9 for 39-year-old John Nur of Powder Springs.

Nur is charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, improper passing, failure to yield while turning left, violation of a traffic control device, failure to maintain lane and a child safety restraint violation.

He is currently being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond. Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a two-vehicle collision at 7:29 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the intersection of Macland Road and Ernest Barrett Parkway, according to police.

RELATED: Juvenile dies after two-vehicle crash on Macland Road in Marietta

Authorities said Nur was driving a red 2016 Kia Forte west on Macland Road with a 7-year-old child as the passenger when he attempted to turn left onto Ernest Barrett Parkway in front of an eastbound blue 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.

The Silverado hit the right side of the Kia, pushing the car into the northbound lanes of Ernest Barrett Parkway and Macland Road. The pickup truck was redirected southeast, rotating and rolling onto its roof across the eastbound lane and shoulder of Macland Road.

According to police, the 7-year-old child riding in the Kia died at the scene. Nur was not hurt, and paramedics took the 25-year-old driver of the Silverado to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the child's identity or relationship to Nur, though authorities confirmed the victim's next of kin has been notified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.