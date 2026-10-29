Juvenile dies after two-vehicle crash on Macland Road in Marietta

The Brief A juvenile was killed Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle collision along Macland Road at Ernest Barrett Parkway. First responders took one driver to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the rollover crash. Traffic investigators are examining how a turning sedan collided with an oncoming pickup truck in Marietta.



A juvenile died Wednesday night following a two-vehicle collision at a Marietta intersection, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

What we know:

A red 2016 Kia Forte was traveling west on Macland Road at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday when the driver turned left onto Ernest Barrett Parkway, police said.

A blue 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Macland Road and struck the passenger side of the Kia.

The impact sent the Kia spinning into the northbound lanes of Ernest Barrett Parkway and Macland Road, according to investigators.

The Chevrolet rolled onto its roof and came to rest partly in the right eastbound lane of Macland Road and partly on the shoulder.

An ambulance transported the SIlverado driver to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office pronounced the juvenile passenger in the Kia dead at the scene, and officials have notified the child's next of kin.

The Kia driver was not injured in the crash.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the age or identity of the deceased child.

Officers have not said whether charges will be filed or if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.