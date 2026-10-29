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State places 26 Georgia prisons on lockdown over threat activity

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Updated October 29, 2026 9:07 AM EDT Published October 29, 2026 9:05 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Georgia places 26 state prisons and correctional facilities on lockdown due to security threat group activity.
    • Official security threat assessments are being conducted intermittently as ongoing investigations continue.
    • Prison officials confirmed all facilities will remain on lockdown until further notice out of caution.

ATLANTA - Georgia corrections officials have placed 26 state prisons and correctional facilities on lockdown following a surge in security threat group activity.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed that 26 state facilities are on lockdown due to increased activity from security threat groups. 

Officials placed the prisons on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, with security threat assessments being conducted intermittently while investigations remain ongoing. 

The affected facilities include:

  1. Hays State Prison
  2. Hancock State Prison
  3. The Special Management Unit
  4. Augusta State Medical Prison
  5. Johnson State Prison
  6. Rogers State Prison
  7. Smith State Prison
  8. Macon State Prison
  9. Telfair State Prison
  10. Valdosta State Prison
  11. GDCP
  12. Phillips State Prison
  13. Baldwin State Prison
  14. Washington State Prison
  15. Autry State Prison
  16. Dooly State Prison
  17. Wilcox State Prison
  18. Calhoun State Prison
  19. Coastal State Prison
  20. McRae Women's Facility
  21. Pulaski State Prison
  22. Ware State Prison
  23. Riverbend Correctional Facility
  24. Wheeler Correctional Facility
  25. Coffee Correctional Facility
  26. Jenkins Correctional Facility

What we don't know:

Corrections officials have not yet disclosed the specific nature of the threat group activity or whether any injuries occurred. 

Officials have also not provided a specific timeline for when the lockdowns will be lifted, stating only that the facilities will remain locked down until further notice.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Georgia Department of Corrections Deputy Director of Communications Lori Benoit, who explained how we got it via email.

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