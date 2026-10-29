State places 26 Georgia prisons on lockdown over threat activity

The Brief Georgia places 26 state prisons and correctional facilities on lockdown due to security threat group activity. Official security threat assessments are being conducted intermittently as ongoing investigations continue. Prison officials confirmed all facilities will remain on lockdown until further notice out of caution.



Georgia corrections officials have placed 26 state prisons and correctional facilities on lockdown following a surge in security threat group activity.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed that 26 state facilities are on lockdown due to increased activity from security threat groups.

Officials placed the prisons on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, with security threat assessments being conducted intermittently while investigations remain ongoing.

The affected facilities include:

Hays State Prison Hancock State Prison The Special Management Unit Augusta State Medical Prison Johnson State Prison Rogers State Prison Smith State Prison Macon State Prison Telfair State Prison Valdosta State Prison GDCP Phillips State Prison Baldwin State Prison Washington State Prison Autry State Prison Dooly State Prison Wilcox State Prison Calhoun State Prison Coastal State Prison McRae Women's Facility Pulaski State Prison Ware State Prison Riverbend Correctional Facility Wheeler Correctional Facility Coffee Correctional Facility Jenkins Correctional Facility

What we don't know:

Corrections officials have not yet disclosed the specific nature of the threat group activity or whether any injuries occurred.

Officials have also not provided a specific timeline for when the lockdowns will be lifted, stating only that the facilities will remain locked down until further notice.