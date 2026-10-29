Nonprofit provides free rides for voting seniors in Norcross

The Brief Nonprofit First Senior Center of Georgia is transporting 40 Vietnamese American seniors to vote Thursday at Lucky Shoals Park Recreation Center in Norcross, Ga. The nonpartisan effort is part of a five-day initiative running Oct. 26–30 aimed at helping approximately 250 low-income Asian American voters participate in the election. Free shuttle rides eliminate transit barriers for immigrant seniors, giving an ethnic minority community a greater opportunity to make their voices heard at the polls.



First Senior Center of Georgia is transporting 40 Vietnamese American seniors to cast their ballots at Lucky Shoals Park Recreation Center in Norcross on Thursday morning.

What we know:

A local nonprofit is stepping up to remove transportation barriers for immigrant voters across Gwinnett County.

First Senior Center of Georgia organized a five-day voting drive running Oct. 26–30 to help older residents reach the polls.

At 10:15 a.m. Thursday, organizers are shuttling a group of 40 Vietnamese American seniors directly to Lucky Shoals Park Recreation Center at 4651 Britt Road.

Nonprofit leaders expect to assist roughly 250 elderly residents by the end of the week.

Why you should care:

For many low-income seniors, finding a reliable ride to an official voting location can determine whether or not they exercise their civic rights.

Organizers view each trip as a crucial step toward ensuring members of an ethnic minority community have an equal voice in local decision-making.

First Senior Center of Georgia operates as a nonpartisan organization, providing free rides while fully respecting each voter's independent choices.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how many total ballots have been cast at the Norcross location during the early voting window.

It remains unclear whether the nonprofit plans to expand its shuttle routes to additional polling places before election deadlines close.