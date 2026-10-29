Nonprofit provides free rides for voting seniors in Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. - First Senior Center of Georgia is transporting 40 Vietnamese American seniors to cast their ballots at Lucky Shoals Park Recreation Center in Norcross on Thursday morning.
What we know:
A local nonprofit is stepping up to remove transportation barriers for immigrant voters across Gwinnett County.
First Senior Center of Georgia organized a five-day voting drive running Oct. 26–30 to help older residents reach the polls.
At 10:15 a.m. Thursday, organizers are shuttling a group of 40 Vietnamese American seniors directly to Lucky Shoals Park Recreation Center at 4651 Britt Road.
Nonprofit leaders expect to assist roughly 250 elderly residents by the end of the week.
Why you should care:
For many low-income seniors, finding a reliable ride to an official voting location can determine whether or not they exercise their civic rights.
Organizers view each trip as a crucial step toward ensuring members of an ethnic minority community have an equal voice in local decision-making.
First Senior Center of Georgia operates as a nonpartisan organization, providing free rides while fully respecting each voter's independent choices.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed how many total ballots have been cast at the Norcross location during the early voting window.
It remains unclear whether the nonprofit plans to expand its shuttle routes to additional polling places before election deadlines close.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from First Senior Center of Georgia, who provided details on their nonpartisan senior transportation initiative, as well as A. Brown-Olmstead Associates.