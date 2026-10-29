Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon named among top NFL mascots

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The Brief Freddie Falcon ranked second overall in a nationwide NFL mascot survey with an 8.94 final score. The Atlanta Falcons mascot led the entire league in fan engagement with a 16.24% rating. Billy Buffalo of the Buffalo Bills took top honors overall and in humor, while T-Rac ranked last.



Freddie Falcon has been named the second most-loved mascot in the NFL following a survey of 2,000 football fans, according to Bovada Sportsbook.

What we know:

The study analyzed 31 mascots across the league on entertainment value, humor and fan engagement.

Freddie Falcon earned an overall score of 8.94, finishing just behind Billy Buffalo of the Buffalo Bills, who scored 9.11.

The Atlanta mascot scored 26.04% for entertainment value, 19.54% for humor and led all NFL mascots with a 16.24% engagement rating.

NFL mascot fan rankings

By the numbers:

Billy Buffalo secured the top overall spot driven by a league-high 26.94% entertainment score and a 21.44% humor rating.

Big Red of the Arizona Cardinals placed third overall with an 8.05 score, followed by Pat Patriot of the New England Patriots at 7.04 and Viktor the Viking of the Minnesota Vikings at 7.01.

At the bottom of the rankings, T-Rac of the Tennessee Titans finished last with a 1.46 score, just behind T.D. of the Miami Dolphins at 1.52.

Most annoying mascot results

Pat Patriot topped the list of most irritating mascots, with 7.95% of fans rating him as annoying despite his fourth-place overall finish.

Captain Fear of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed second in that category at 6.70%, followed by Viktor the Viking at 6.65% and Billy Buffalo at 6.45%.

Freddie Falcon also appeared on the annoying list, ranking ninth with 5.50% of fans labeling him as irritating.

What we don't know:

The survey results did not outline specific methodology details regarding how many fans were surveyed per individual team market.