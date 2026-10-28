Walmart expands Georgia operations with new automated facility

article

The Brief Walmart has opened a 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Carnesville, GA, to encourage fast shipping. The retailer plans to hire 1,000 full-time associates as operations ramp up. High-tech automation at the facility doubles daily order fulfillment and storage capacity.



Walmart has opened a 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Carnesville featuring advanced technology designed to double order processing speeds and create 1,000 local jobs.

What we know:

Walmart built its sixth next-generation fulfillment center at 10725 Old Federal Road in Carnesville.

The 1.5 million-square-foot site combines skilled associates with machine learning and automated systems.

This setup streamlines a traditional 12-step manual process down to five steps, enabling workers to double daily customer order fulfillment.

The automated retrieval system doubles overall storage capacity, allowing the facility to store up to twice as many unique items compared to a traditional fulfillment center.

The high-density storage setup directly boosts expanded access to same-day and next-day shipping for online orders.

What's next:

Walmart plans to hire 1,000 local full-time associates as facility operations ramp up fully.

Job openings include a variety of roles and tech-focused positions that offer pathways for career advancement within the company.

What we don't know:

Company officials have not yet released the exact timeline for when all 1,000 positions will be filled or the specific starting wage rates for the new tech-focused roles.