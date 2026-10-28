Obama, Harris campaigning in Georgia ahead of midterms

The Brief Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to hold an Atlanta rally Wednesday for Georgia Democrats Keisha Lance Bottoms and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. Former Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to campaign in Georgia Thursday and Friday. President Donald Trump has made two recent Georgia visits to support Republican candidates Rick Jackson and Mike Collins.



Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris are making campaign stops in Georgia this week as Democrats seek to boost turnout ahead of next Tuesday’s midterm election.

Obama to hold Atlanta rally

Obama is scheduled to hold an afternoon rally in Atlanta on Wednesday to mobilize voters for former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a candidate for governor, and Sen. Jon Ossoff, the incumbent U.S. senator. The event follows similar Obama appearances in Ohio and Michigan.

Harris plans Georgia visit

Harris is set to begin a multiday visit to Georgia this week, with events expected to continue at least through Friday.

The former vice president is expected to join the Georgia Democrats in Macon and to attend a rally with Sen. Jon Ossoff. Details have not been released at this time.

Trump has campaigned for Georgia Republicans

Trump has made two recent visits to Georgia to campaign for Republican candidates Rick Jackson and Mike Collins. One of the visits was in Perry over the weekend.

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FOX 5 Atlanta will provide live coverage throughout the day of former President Obama's visit.