Trump holds Georgia rally backing Mike Collins, Rick Jackson

The Brief Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he is holding a campaign rally Saturday in Georgia. Trump said the event is in honor of U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson. In his post, Trump praised both candidates and attacked their political opponents over borders, gun rights and social issues.



Donald Trump announced he is holding a campaign rally in Perry on Saturday to support U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson.

What we know:

Trump will host the event at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, located just south of Macon.

The rally is part of a broader push to boost Republican candidates and energize conservative voters across Georgia.

Doors are scheduled to open early in the day, with guest speakers taking the stage in the afternoon. Trump is slated to deliver his headline remarks in the evening.

In the post, Trump said the rally is being held in honor of Collins, calling him "one of the hardest working and most respected Congressmen in D.C.," and Jackson, whom he endorsed to be Georgia’s next governor.

Trump attacked their political opponents, criticizing them on border security, gun rights, and transgender policies, while repeating claims about his past election turnout in Georgia.

Dig deeper:

Jackson spent Saturday morning at a breakfast meet-and-greet in Mineral Bluff before heading to Canton for an afternoon rally with Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp.

Meanwhile, Democrats held their own get-out-the-vote events ahead of Trump's rally. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg hosted a Saturday afternoon canvass launch in Atlanta. The event focused on health care and living costs before sending volunteers to knock on doors for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.

The rallies come amid record early voting numbers across Georgia for the midterm elections. More than 1.6 million voters have cast ballots since early voting opened on Oct. 13. Early voting continues across the state through Friday, Oct. 30.

What we don't know:

Trump's post did not list the specific venue, schedule, or full lineup of speakers for the event.