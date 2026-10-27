Atlanta Beltline breaks ground on new Northwest Trail segment in Buckhead

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The Brief The Atlanta Beltline broke ground on Northwest Trail Segment 2A, a 0.3-mile section connecting to the Northside and Northwest Connector trails. The new paved path connects Collier Hills North and Colonial Homes, with construction scheduled for completion in early 2028. The project moves the Beltline closer to finishing its 22-mile loop by 2030, with 78% of the mainline trail currently complete.



The Atlanta Beltline broke ground Tuesday on a new section of the Northwest Trail, bringing the city another step closer to finishing its 22-mile loop around Atlanta.

What we know:

Crews started construction on Segment 2A, a 0.3-mile stretch running from the southeast corner of Bobby Jones Golf Course east along Colonial Hills Circle to a Georgia Power substation.

The segment connects the completed Northside Trail and Northwest Connector Trail, linking the Collier Hills North and Colonial Homes neighborhoods.

Plans call for a 14-foot-wide multi-use path featuring an elevated trail structure, a pedestrian bridge, security cameras, lighting and new landscaping planted with Trees Atlanta.

Beltline officials said the corridor will improve walking and biking access to major Buckhead employment and healthcare hubs, including Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and the Shepherd Center.

A temporary connection will also give trail users access to Peachtree Road with pedestrian traffic signals while adjacent sections are built.

What we don't know:

Beltline officials have not announced a specific construction start or completion timeline for Section 2B, which requires a new Georgia Department of Transportation bridge over Peachtree Road.

Project officials have also not released an itemized construction budget specifically for Segment 2A.

What's next:

Construction on Segment 2A is expected to wrap up by early 2028.

The rest of Segment 2 will roll out in stages. Section C, running from Peachtree Road to Peachtree Park Apartments, is scheduled to start construction in early 2027.

When finished, the full Northwest Trail will run 4.3 miles from Blandtown to the Lindbergh and Morosgo neighborhoods. Beltline officials expect the entire 22-mile mainline loop to be completed by 2030.