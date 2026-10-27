Search for suspects after man beaten, carjacked in southwest Atlanta: APD

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for armed suspects who assaulted and robbed a man on Greenbriar Parkway SW. The suspects took the victim's phone, wallet, and his black 2006 Chrysler 300 bearing Georgia plate ZMP187. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips leading to an arrest.



Police are asking for the public's help to identify armed suspects accused of beating a man and stealing his car in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to a robbery call around 1:41 a.m. on Oct. 23 along Greenbriar Parkway SW, near Greenbriar Mall.

Investigators said armed suspects approached the victim and physically assaulted him. The group robbed the man of his cellphone and wallet before taking off in his car.

Police described the stolen car as a black 2006 Chrysler 300 with Georgia license plate ZMP187.

The victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The Atlanta Police Department released surveillance video showing the armed suspects during the encounter in hopes someone would recognize them.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released names or detailed physical descriptions of the suspects seen in the video.

Police have not stated whether the stolen Chrysler 300 has been recovered.

What you can do:

Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting stopcrimeatl.org, or using the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips can also be submitted by texting "CSGA" along with the information to 738477.