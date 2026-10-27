DPH confirms 3 new measles cases in Macon County

The Brief The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed three new measles cases in Macon County among unvaccinated individuals. Officials said the individuals contracted the virus through close contact with an earlier confirmed case from Oct. 12. The new cases bring Georgia's 2026 total to 25 confirmed infections, more than double the 10 cases reported in all of 2025.



State health officials have confirmed three additional cases of measles in middle Georgia, pushing the state's total number of confirmed infections for 2026 to more than double the previous year's count.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Tuesday that all three newly infected individuals are unvaccinated residents of Macon County.

State officials confirmed that each person had close contact with an earlier measles case identified on Oct. 12.

Health officials have initiated contact tracing and notified others who may have been exposed and face an increased risk of developing the illness.

The backstory:

The initial Macon County case confirmed on Oct. 12 involved an unvaccinated resident who had no travel history but had direct contact with an infected individual from Pennsylvania, where a statewide outbreak has exceeded 1,300 cases, according to recent Pennsylvania Department of Health statistics.

DPH also issued a public exposure alert after determining that an individual had visited a LongHorn Steakhouse on Hampton Court in Perry on the evening of Oct. 7 while infectious.

By the numbers:

The three new infections bring Georgia’s statewide total to 25 confirmed measles cases so far in 2026.

That marks a sharp rise compared to 2025, when the state recorded 10 confirmed cases all year.

What we don't know:

State health officials have not disclosed whether the three newly infected individuals are children, teenagers, or adults.

DPH has also not released public details regarding whether any local schools, child care centers, or churches in Macon County were potentially exposed.

In addition, authorities have not stated whether any of the three patients required hospitalization or if they are currently isolated at home.

Local perspective:

Macon County is located in southwest Georgia, and is separate from the City of Macon located in Bibb County. It is 114 miles away from Atlanta.

What you can do:

Health officials emphasize that vaccination is the most effective protection against the airborne virus. The CDC recommends children receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age, followed by a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age. Parents with questions about immunization status should speak directly with their pediatrician or county health department.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, including high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a spreading rash, should contact a healthcare provider immediately. State health officials issue a strict directive not to go to a doctor's office, hospital emergency room, or public clinic without calling ahead first. Calling in advance allows medical facilities to prepare isolation precautions and prevents the airborne virus from exposing other patients and healthcare staff.