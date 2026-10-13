Georgia measles cases reach 22 after unvaccinated resident tests positive

The Brief Georgia health officials confirmed a new case of measles in an unvaccinated Macon County resident, bringing the state's total to 22 cases this year. The individual has no travel history but had contact with a confirmed case from Pennsylvania, where an outbreak has topped 1,100 cases. State public health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, which is up to 97% effective with two doses.



Georgia health officials have confirmed a new measles case in an unvaccinated Macon County resident, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 22 this year.

Macon County measles infection

What we know:

The infected individual is isolating at home, and unvaccinated close contacts are quarantining. Although the person has no history of travel, they were exposed to a confirmed measles case connected to an ongoing outbreak in Pennsylvania.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is currently tracking and reaching out to people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Pennsylvania measles outbreak context

What we don't know:

Health officials have not released the specific locations where potential community exposures may have occurred in Georgia. It remains unknown if any additional local cases will stem from this exposure.

Rising Georgia virus cases

By the numbers:

Georgia has recorded 22 measles cases so far this year, more than double the 10 total cases reported in 2025. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania's ongoing measles outbreak has surpassed 1,100 cases.

According to state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek, one dose of the MMR vaccine offers roughly 93% protection against measles, while two doses increase protection to about 97%.

Measles transmission and symptoms

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus that spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves a room.

Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure, though they can take up to 21 days to develop. Early signs include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by a red rash that starts on the head and spreads down the body.

Preventing measles spread

What you can do:

Health officials urge parents to follow the CDC recommendation of two MMR vaccine doses for children, given at 12–15 months and 4–6 years. Infants 6–11 months old traveling internationally should receive an early dose before travel.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not visit a doctor's office, clinic or hospital without calling ahead, so staff can prevent further airborne exposure.