Georgia measles cases reach 22 after unvaccinated resident tests positive
Georgia health officials have confirmed a new measles case in an unvaccinated Macon County resident, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 22 this year.
Macon County measles infection
What we know:
The infected individual is isolating at home, and unvaccinated close contacts are quarantining. Although the person has no history of travel, they were exposed to a confirmed measles case connected to an ongoing outbreak in Pennsylvania.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is currently tracking and reaching out to people who may have been exposed to the virus.
Pennsylvania measles outbreak context
What we don't know:
Health officials have not released the specific locations where potential community exposures may have occurred in Georgia. It remains unknown if any additional local cases will stem from this exposure.
Rising Georgia virus cases
By the numbers:
Georgia has recorded 22 measles cases so far this year, more than double the 10 total cases reported in 2025. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania's ongoing measles outbreak has surpassed 1,100 cases.
According to state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek, one dose of the MMR vaccine offers roughly 93% protection against measles, while two doses increase protection to about 97%.
Measles transmission and symptoms
Why you should care:
Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus that spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves a room.
Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure, though they can take up to 21 days to develop. Early signs include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by a red rash that starts on the head and spreads down the body.
Preventing measles spread
What you can do:
Health officials urge parents to follow the CDC recommendation of two MMR vaccine doses for children, given at 12–15 months and 4–6 years. Infants 6–11 months old traveling internationally should receive an early dose before travel.
Anyone experiencing symptoms should call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not visit a doctor's office, clinic or hospital without calling ahead, so staff can prevent further airborne exposure.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a news release issued by Nancy Nydam Shirek, Director of the Division of Communications at the Georgia Department of Public Health, which included statements from State Epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek.