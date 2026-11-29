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The Brief Delta Flight 629 bound for Seattle returned to Atlanta shortly after takeoff Sunday after a crew member or passenger reported an odor onboard. The Airbus A321neo carrying 189 customers landed safely in Atlanta after the crew declared an emergency out of an abundance of caution. Delta Air Lines secured a replacement aircraft and crew so passengers can continue their trip to Seattle.



A Seattle-bound Delta flight carrying 189 passengers declared an emergency and turned back to Atlanta shortly after takeoff Sunday following a reported odor inside the cabin.

What we know:

Delta Flight 629, operating on an Airbus A321neo from Atlanta to Seattle with 189 customers onboard, turned around shortly after takeoff after an odor was reported onboard, according to Delta Air Lines.

The flight crew declared an emergency out of an abundance of caution before the aircraft landed safely back in Atlanta, the airline said.

Delta said a replacement aircraft and crew have been secured, so the flight can continue to Seattle, and the airline apologized to passengers for the disruption.

"Delta Flight 629 from Atlanta to Seattle returned to Atlanta shortly after takeoff following a reported odor onboard. The aircraft landed safely, and customers will continue to Seattle on another aircraft. We apologize to our customers for the delay as nothing is more important than their safety and that of our people," the airline said in a statement.

Air traffic control audio captured the moment the flight declared an emergency after experiencing a fume event shortly after takeoff from Atlanta, prompting the crew to put on oxygen masks and return to the airport.

According to the recording from ATC.com, a pilot reported the fume event to Atlanta air traffic controllers and requested an immediate return while descending from 12,000 feet to 11,000 feet.

"We're having a fume event, we currently have our masks on, we need to return to Atlanta," the pilot told controllers, declaring an emergency and noting the aircraft was carrying 197 people and 40,960 pounds of fuel.

What we don't know:

Delta officials have not yet specified what caused the odor, the exact time the flight departed or landed, or whether anyone onboard required medical attention.