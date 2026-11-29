Five killed overnight push Georgia holiday road deaths to 21
ATLANTA - Twenty-one people have died on Georgia roads during the Thanksgiving travel period as state troopers report a sharp overnight jump in crashes and impaired driving arrests ahead of Sunday's heavy return traffic.
What we know:
Law enforcement agencies across the state have recorded 21 traffic deaths as of Sunday morning, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
Five of those lives were lost overnight since Saturday night's update, while DPS troopers alone investigated 16 of the fatal crashes.
By the numbers:
Troopers and officers logged 120 additional DUI arrests and responded to 61 more crashes between Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to DPS.
As of Sunday morning, the agency reported the following holiday enforcement totals:
- 306 DUI arrests
- 378 distracted driving citations
- 404 seatbelt citations
- 354 crashes investigated by DPS
- 135 people injured in crashes
- 39 crashes involving impaired drivers
- 12 crashes involving commercial motor vehicles
What you can do:
Officials are asking drivers packing up and heading home Sunday to remain patient in holiday traffic and give themselves plenty of extra travel time.
DPS also urges motorists to take breaks if they feel tired and keep distractions away from the road, so everyone makes it home safely.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims, the specific counties where the fatal crashes occurred, or when the Thanksgiving holiday travel monitoring period officially concludes.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a public safety update posted to social media by the Georgia Department of Public Safety on Sunday morning.