The Brief Statewide traffic fatalities in Georgia climbed to 21 Sunday morning as Thanksgiving travelers began heading home from the holiday weekend. Troopers made 120 additional DUI arrests and responded to 61 crashes overnight, bringing the agency's total to 306 DUI arrests and 354 crashes. The Georgia Department of Public Safety is urging drivers to stay patient, avoid distractions, and take breaks during heavy holiday return traffic.



Twenty-one people have died on Georgia roads during the Thanksgiving travel period as state troopers report a sharp overnight jump in crashes and impaired driving arrests ahead of Sunday's heavy return traffic.

What we know:

Law enforcement agencies across the state have recorded 21 traffic deaths as of Sunday morning, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Five of those lives were lost overnight since Saturday night's update, while DPS troopers alone investigated 16 of the fatal crashes.

By the numbers:

Troopers and officers logged 120 additional DUI arrests and responded to 61 more crashes between Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to DPS.

As of Sunday morning, the agency reported the following holiday enforcement totals:

306 DUI arrests

378 distracted driving citations

404 seatbelt citations

354 crashes investigated by DPS

135 people injured in crashes

39 crashes involving impaired drivers

12 crashes involving commercial motor vehicles

What you can do:

Officials are asking drivers packing up and heading home Sunday to remain patient in holiday traffic and give themselves plenty of extra travel time.

DPS also urges motorists to take breaks if they feel tired and keep distractions away from the road, so everyone makes it home safely.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims, the specific counties where the fatal crashes occurred, or when the Thanksgiving holiday travel monitoring period officially concludes.