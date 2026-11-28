The Brief Mourners gathered in Jonesboro on Saturday for Tyrie Howse's funeral after the Stockbridge teen was shot and killed by police. Bishop William J. Barber II delivered the eulogy and called for truth, transparency and accountability as the family grieves. Attorneys renewed demands for police body camera footage and shared additional details about witnesses and a FaceTime call.



Mourners gathered in Jonesboro, Georgia, on Saturday for the funeral of 16-year-old Tyrie Howse, a Stockbridge honor student fatally shot by a Henry County police officer on Nov. 3, as speakers called for transparency and renewed demands for police video.

Jonesboro Funeral Service Tributes

What they're saying:

Family, friends, community leaders and elected officials gathered at 11 a.m. Saturday at Divine Faith Ministries in Jonesboro, followed by a private interment.

Bishop William J. Barber II delivered the eulogy for Howse, a junior at Woodland High School who hoped to become a pediatric nurse. Barber said, "The words '16-year-old honor student hoping to be a pediatric nurse shot in the back of the head and killed by an officer of the law' have no business ever being in a sentence as a description of the affairs of our nation."

Barber continued, "Yet, that is exactly what has been done to this mother, to her other nine children, to the community of Stockbridge, Georgia and to the nation." He also said, "We must weep over this brutal unnecessary death, but we must also wrestle against the powers and principles that continue to allow the misuse of lethal force by police officers that take the lives of our babies. Truth and transparency must lead even if it means wrongful death prosecution must follow."

During the service, speakers including Bishop Donnelly Battle, Apostle McKennedy Hardy, Minister Odell McQueen, Stockbridge Mayor Elton Alexander and attorney Ben Crump offered prayers, scripture and remarks supporting Howse's mother, Tanisha Puckett, and his siblings. Crump spoke about the push for transparency and said the case reminded him of Trayvon Martin.

Stockbridge Shooting Investigation Details

What we know:

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, an officer approached Howse and another 17-year-old after the older teen handed Howse a gun near a Krispy Kreme parking lot on Highway 138 in Stockbridge on Nov. 3, and Howse ran. Witnesses cited by the family's legal team say Howse was unarmed and shot in the back of the head while running away, and attorneys said he was also shot in the upper right bicep.

Attorneys Harry Daniels, Ben Crump, Gerald Griggs and Lisa Ward spoke after the funeral and said Howse was on a FaceTime call with friends when the shooting happened. Daniels held up what he described as a real-time recording made on another phone by a friend after Howse was shot, with audio of officers saying they could not stop the bleeding.

Daniels also said two witnesses reported the officer never chased Howse, instead stopping, aiming and shooting him as Howse ran. The legal team said it has turned information over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and is urging anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

Mourners gather at Divine Faith Ministries in Jonesboro, Georgia, near Atlanta, for the funeral of 16-year-old Stockbridge teen Tyrie Howse, who was fatally shot by a Henry County police officer as family and speakers call for transparency and the re Expand

Body Camera Footage Push

What we don't know:

Neither the Henry County Police Department nor the Henry County District Attorney has released body camera video or allowed Howse's family and attorneys to view it. Griggs said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation typically takes 60 to 90 days to turn its file over to the district attorney's office, while Daniels said the district attorney can subpoena the video immediately because the police department is the custodian.

Griggs said the legal team has been in direct communication with the district attorney's office about confirming a meeting after the funeral to request that body camera footage be shown to Howse's mother. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the Nov. 3 shooting.