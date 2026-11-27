The Brief Homegrown has sold work by local and regional makers for 16 years. The Decatur Square shop represents a couple hundred makers and vendors. It offers pottery, wall art, earrings and other gifts, and is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days.



As shoppers prepared for Small Business Saturday, Homegrown in Decatur offered a look at gifts made by local and regional artists.

What we know:

The shop, located at Decatur Square, has been in business for 16 years. Owner Lori said it aims to connect customers with makers and offers a range of items, including pottery, wall art and earrings.

Homegrown represents a couple hundred makers and vendors. Lori said purchases support the shop’s employees and the people whose work is sold there, keeping money in the community.

"Our customers, our customers, our customers," Lori said when asked how the shop has stayed open for 16 years. She added that she is grateful customers choose to shop there and enjoy discovering items they might not have known they wanted.

Homegrown is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.