The Brief Atlanta music producer Nosakhere Andrews, better known as Mr. 2-17, is creating educational children's music inspired by hip-hop beats. Andrews, who has worked with artists including Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, began pursuing children's music after his remixes of Ms. Rachel's songs went viral. The father uses feedback from his own children to help develop his music. Andrews is now working on longer educational videos, hoping to create content that both children and parents can enjoy.



It's not your typical children's music, but for Atlanta music producer Nosakhere Andrews, better known as Mr. 2-17, that's exactly the point.

What we know:

Andrews is taking the hip-hop beats many millennial parents grew up listening to and giving them an educational twist for a whole new generation.

Andrews is no stranger to the music industry, having worked with artists including Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Travis Porter. But his latest venture started with a little inspiration from popular children's entertainer Ms. Rachel.

"One day, just on a whim, I remix some of Miss Rachel's music. Like it was a big deal. Like I put an usher beat behind Miss Rachel, like people just was going crazy about it," Andrews said.

The remixes quickly gained attention online, including from Ms. Rachel's team, who asked him to take them down. That's when his followers encouraged him to create original children's music of his own.

Andrews believes part of the appeal is the nostalgia his music brings to parents while incorporating educational content their children enjoy.

While thousands have now seen his music online, some of his toughest critics are much closer to home.

"It’s really my youngest my baby boy. He's really, like hard on me. He'll let me know, like if something is good or not," Andrews said.

His own children help him decide which songs make the cut. Andrews plays different versions of his music for them, using their reactions to help guide his creative decisions.

"So I just played it, you know, play the different variations and the one that he liked, he started dancing too. I said, okay, I'm gonna use that way," Andrews said.

What's next:

With years of experience working with children, Andrews hopes his music will do more than just get kids up and dancing. He also wants to increase representation in children's educational entertainment and bring families and communities together through music.

"What I want to do is provide content, media, educational things that not only the children can enjoy, but the parents as well," Andrews said. "And just to represent my community, the people that look like me and not only that, but just represent where I'm from with my music to, you know, bridge that gap, you know?"

Andrews is now working on longer educational videos and hopes to continue reaching more families through his music. You can find his music here https://www.youtube.com/@mr217kids.

The Source This is FOX 5 Atlanta original reporting. Reporter Kim Leoffler interviewed Mr. 2-17 for this piece.



