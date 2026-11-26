The Brief About one-third of shoppers plan to use artificial intelligence to help build their holiday gift lists this year, according to a PwC survey. An Emory University business professor said AI tools can help metro Atlanta shoppers compare prices, track price history, and spot fake Black Friday discounts. Experts warn that shoppers are increasingly competing against automated buying bots and advise using AI for research rather than handing over full purchasing control.



Instead of lining up outside stores at midnight, more metro Atlanta shoppers are turning to artificial intelligence to hunt down Black Friday bargains—and verify whether those holiday discounts are actually real.

What we know:

Holiday shopping habits are shifting rapidly as consumers use AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and built-in retail assistants such as Amazon's Rufus to research gifts and compare prices across the web.

According to a PwC survey, roughly a third of shoppers plan to use AI to help build their holiday shopping lists this year. A separate Visa survey found that 82% of Gen Z shoppers are open to using AI for holiday shopping.

Many marketing companies are now shifting away from traditional Google search engine optimization toward "AI optimization"—structuring product listings, so their items appear directly inside AI chat recommendations.

What they're saying:

David Schweidel, a professor at Emory University's Goizueta Business School, said that AI tools and early online sales have already reshaped traditional Thanksgiving night shopping habits.

"You and I are probably both old enough to remember when Black Friday was, you know, you've had your turkey with the family, you're going to go out and wait outside the store in the cold, starting at midnight for the 6 a.m. doorbusters," Schweidel said. "I don't see people doing that so much anymore because we've seen the holiday season shift earlier with the early Black Friday deals, the Cyber Monday deals."

While some advanced users are experimenting with autonomous AI agents to make purchases on their behalf, Schweidel said everyday shoppers are now competing not just with neighbors in line, but with automated bots capable of scooping up high-demand deals in seconds.

"Now think about what it's like shopping for concert tickets now where we all know that we're fighting with bots who are scooping up all of the tickets and then they go on the resale market at significantly inflated prices," Schweidel said. "Well, now imagine that same kind of technology, but put in the hands of everyday consumers."

What you can do:

Here are several ways shoppers can use AI to work smarter on Black Friday:

Use AI tools to track how an item's price has changed over recent weeks so you can spot retailers that inflate prices right before Black Friday only to advertise a steep "discount".

Ask AI platforms to compile lists of in-store, brick-and-mortar deals across metro Atlanta alongside online prices.

Let AI handle the legwork of comparing specs and prices, rather than outsourcing your entire gift-buying decision.

Since large AI queries require significant energy and water resources at data centers, experts recommend being intentional about when and how you use the tools.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how widely autonomous AI shopping agents will impact inventory for popular holiday items in metro Atlanta stores this weekend, or how aggressively retailers will adjust pricing algorithms in response to AI-driven comparison shopping.