The Brief Five adults were injured after a two-alarm apartment fire broke out on Campbellton Road in Atlanta on Thanksgiving morning. Atlanta Fire Rescue crews contained the flames to one eight-unit building at 3909 Campbellton Road, severely damaging at least three apartments. Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze and assess the full extent of the damage.



Five adults were injured, and multiple families were forced from their homes on Thanksgiving Day after a fast-moving fire tore through the attic of a two-story apartment building in Atlanta, according to fire officials.

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue crews responded to 3909 Campbellton Road SW around 10 a.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of a structure fire with people trapped inside, Public Information Officer Andrew Anderson said.

Firefighters arrived to find active flames inside the eight-unit, two-story building.

Heavy fire involvement in the attic prompted commanders to call for a second alarm.

Crews eventually knocked down the majority of the flames and contained the fire to the single building, though firefighters remained on scene to extinguish remaining hot spots.

Firefighters treated five adult patients at the scene, including three people with smoke inhalation who were not taken to the hospital, according to Anderson. Two of the people treated for smoke inhalation were children.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A fire swept through an Atlanta apartment building on November 26, 2026, leaving five people hurt. (Credit: Bruce Barnes)

One person suffered burns to roughly 15% of their body and is in stable condition, while another person was treated for cuts.

Out of the eight units in the building, at least three sustained severe damage, displacing a few families on the holiday.

"So, we are very sorry to anyone who may be displaced this evening on Thanksgiving," Anderson said. "But on a more positive note, we are glad that the fire was contained to the one building."

What you can do:

With colder weather setting in for the holidays, Anderson urged residents to use extra caution with heating equipment and electrical cords.

He advised keeping space heaters at least 10 feet away from anything that can burn and following manufacturer guidelines when using extension cords.

Fire officials also reminded residents to make sure working batteries are installed in all smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not yet confirmed the exact ages of the five injured adults or the exact number of families displaced by the fire.

Atlanta Fire Rescue's arson unit is conducting a preliminary investigation to determine what sparked the blaze and the total extent of damage across the entire building.