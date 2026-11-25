Woman shot at northwest Atlanta gas station, police say
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ATLANTA - A woman was injured in a shooting at a Collier Heights gas station on Wednesday night, according to police.
What we know:
Atlanta police confirmed officers responded to the Valero gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, where they found a woman who had been shot.
According to police, the woman was awake and breathing when officers arrived.
Investigators remain on the scene working to determine what led up to the shooting.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the woman's name or age, whether she was taken to a hospital, or details about a potential suspect or motive.
The Source: This story is based on information released Wednesday night by the Atlanta Police Department.