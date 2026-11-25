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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was shot at a northwest Atlanta gas station on Wednesday night. The shooting happened at the Valero gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW. Police said the victim was awake and breathing at the scene.



A woman was injured in a shooting at a Collier Heights gas station on Wednesday night, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police confirmed officers responded to the Valero gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, where they found a woman who had been shot.

According to police, the woman was awake and breathing when officers arrived.

Investigators remain on the scene working to determine what led up to the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the woman's name or age, whether she was taken to a hospital, or details about a potential suspect or motive.