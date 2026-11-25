The Brief Thousands of travelers are moving smoothly through security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday evening, with TSA wait times hovering around six to seven minutes. Rain across the Southeast has contributed to nearly 280 flight delays and three cancellations at the airport, though passengers say lines are moving faster than expected. Airport officials still urge Thanksgiving flyers to check their flight status and arrive at least two hours early.



Thousands of Thanksgiving travelers are breezing through security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday evening, with TSA wait times dropping to under 10 minutes despite one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.

What we know:

Security lines at the airport’s main checkpoint peaked around 30 minutes at noon Wednesday before dropping to roughly six to seven minutes by the evening rush—with TSA PreCheck travelers seeing virtually no wait at all.

Airport staff have been redirecting general boarding passengers between the main and north checkpoints to keep lines balanced and moving quickly.

While security checkpoints are running smoothly, wet weather moving across the Southeast is causing some hiccups on the tarmac. FlightAware reported as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday that 279 delays and three cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Earlier in the afternoon, a fire alarm briefly sounded inside the terminal during the 4 p.m. hour. Airport officials confirmed the alarm was triggered by a pull station that Atlanta Fire Rescue quickly reset, and normal operations continued without interruption.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials expect more than 4 million passengers to pass through the airport during the Thanksgiving travel period from Nov. 19 through Dec. 1, a 5% increase over last year.

TSA projects Sunday, Nov. 29, to be another major surge day as holiday travelers head home, with more than 95,000 passengers expected to be screened at Atlanta checkpoints alone.

Airport officials continue to advise flyers to check directly with their airlines for weather-related schedule updates and to arrive at least two hours before domestic departures.

What they're saying:

Many flyers arriving at the world’s busiest airport said they braced for massive holiday crowds and were relieved to walk straight up to TSA agents.

One traveler driving in from Grant Park said he ran into a bit of traffic on the airport entrance ramp, but was surprised by how quickly he cleared the terminal once inside. Another passenger, taking his first flight ever to spend Thanksgiving with his two oldest children in Atlanta, called the trip a little bumpy and nerve-wracking, but said he was excited to make it in for the holiday.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said whether the nearly 280 flight delays at Hartsfield-Jackson are expected to clear up overnight or spill into Thanksgiving Day morning, or how many travelers have been directly affected by the schedule changes.

Authorities also have not released details on who pulled the fire alarm during the 4 p.m. hour or whether anyone will face charges for triggering it.