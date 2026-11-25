Canton funeral home seeks pallbearers for veteran with no family
CANTON, Ga. - The community is being asked to stand as family for U.S. Army veteran John Tabor when he is laid to rest at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on Friday morning, as organizers say the veteran has no family to attend his final farewell.
What we know:
In Their Honor Funeral and Cremation Providers is hosting the public burial service for Tabor on Friday at Georgia National Cemetery, located at 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton.
Attendees are asked to begin lining up at 9 a.m., and the service will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m.
Funeral home representatives Don and Kimberly Ware shared the invitation publicly to ensure Tabor is surrounded by neighbors, fellow veterans, and community members.
What you can do:
Organizers are asking local JROTC and ROTC programs, Scout troops, and veterans organizations to step forward to serve as pallbearers, honorary pallbearers, or participate in the ceremony as arrangements permit.
The funeral home is also seeking a volunteer chaplain or minister—ideally a military veteran—to offer words of comfort, a scripture reading, and a prayer during the service.
Groups or individuals interested in participating can coordinate directly by calling Don Ware at 678-770-7523 or Kimberly Ware at 678-672-9742.
What we don't know:
Organizers noted they do not know Tabor's entire life story, and details regarding his specific U.S. Army unit, years of service, or age have not been released.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a public community invitation shared by Don and Kimberly Ware of In Their Honor Funeral and Cremation Providers, who are coordinating the Friday service at Georgia National Cemetery.