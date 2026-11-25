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The Brief The community is invited to attend a Friday morning burial service at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton for U.S. Army veteran John Tabor, who has no known family. Organizers at In Their Honor Funeral and Cremation Providers are asking attendees to begin lining up at 9 a.m. ahead of the prompt 9:30 a.m. service. The funeral home is seeking a volunteer military veteran chaplain or minister, along with local JROTC/ROTC programs, Scout troops, and veterans organizations to serve as pallbearers.



The community is being asked to stand as family for U.S. Army veteran John Tabor when he is laid to rest at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on Friday morning, as organizers say the veteran has no family to attend his final farewell.

What we know:

In Their Honor Funeral and Cremation Providers is hosting the public burial service for Tabor on Friday at Georgia National Cemetery, located at 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton.

Attendees are asked to begin lining up at 9 a.m., and the service will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m.

Funeral home representatives Don and Kimberly Ware shared the invitation publicly to ensure Tabor is surrounded by neighbors, fellow veterans, and community members.

What you can do:

Organizers are asking local JROTC and ROTC programs, Scout troops, and veterans organizations to step forward to serve as pallbearers, honorary pallbearers, or participate in the ceremony as arrangements permit.

The funeral home is also seeking a volunteer chaplain or minister—ideally a military veteran—to offer words of comfort, a scripture reading, and a prayer during the service.

Groups or individuals interested in participating can coordinate directly by calling Don Ware at 678-770-7523 or Kimberly Ware at 678-672-9742.

What we don't know:

Organizers noted they do not know Tabor's entire life story, and details regarding his specific U.S. Army unit, years of service, or age have not been released.