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The Brief A Paulding County jury found 43-year-old Lacy Jo Boles of Dallas guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault on Tuesday in the 2019 shooting death of her husband, Daniel Akers. The jury acquitted Boles of malice murder following a seven-day trial and several hours of deliberation. Investigators launched the case around Dec. 22, 2019, after Boles called law enforcement and claimed Akers died by suicide.



A Paulding County jury convicted 43-year-old Lacy Jo Boles of Dallas of felony murder and aggravated assault on Tuesday for fatally shooting her husband in 2019, rejecting her initial claim that he died by suicide.

What we know:

District Attorney Robert S. Lane announced that the jury found Boles guilty of one count of felony murder and aggravated assault following several hours of deliberation at the end of a seven-day trial.

The jury found Boles not guilty of malice murder.

The case began around Dec. 22, 2019, when Boles contacted law enforcement and reported that her husband, Daniel Akers, had died by suicide.

During the trial, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office investigators testified about the evidence uncovered during their investigation, which showed Boles had shot Akers.

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What they're saying:

"I am extremely proud of Mr. Treadaway and Mr. Cole for their work on this case. For nearly seven years, Mr. Akers’ family has waited for answers and accountability. While no verdict can undo this loss, today’s conviction ensures that the defendant will be held responsible for her actions. Justice in this case was neither quick nor easy, but the truth prevailed. Our office remains committed to seeking truth, doing justice, and standing with victims and their families," Lane said in a statement.

What's next:

Judge Dean C. Bucci presided over the trial.

Boles will be sentenced at a later date, though the court has not yet announced when that hearing will take place.