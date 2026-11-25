The Brief Georgia Department of Corrections officials placed specific dorms at Calhoun and Dooly state prisons on lockdown due to gang activity. Macon State Prison is also operating under restricted movement, requiring security staff to escort inmates across the facility. Prison officials say the security measures were taken out of an abundance of caution while all other state facilities run normal operations.



Three Georgia state prisons are operating under heightened security measures, including targeted lockdowns and inmate escorts, due to gang activity, corrections officials said on Wednesday.

What we know:

Specific dorms at Calhoun State Prison and Dooly State Prison are currently on lockdown, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Meanwhile, Macon State Prison is operating under restricted movement, with security staff escorting inmates.

Deputy Director of Communications Lori Benoit said the restrictions were put in place out of an abundance of caution because of gang activity.

All other Georgia Department of Corrections facilities are continuing to operate normally, officials said.

What we don't know:

Corrections officials have not released details about the specific gang activity that prompted the security changes or whether any injuries or assaults occurred.

Officials also have not said how long the lockdowns and movement restrictions are expected to last.