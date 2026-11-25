Gang activity triggers lockdowns at 3 Georgia state prisons
Three Georgia state prisons are operating under heightened security measures, including targeted lockdowns and inmate escorts, due to gang activity, corrections officials said on Wednesday.
What we know:
Specific dorms at Calhoun State Prison and Dooly State Prison are currently on lockdown, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Meanwhile, Macon State Prison is operating under restricted movement, with security staff escorting inmates.
Deputy Director of Communications Lori Benoit said the restrictions were put in place out of an abundance of caution because of gang activity.
All other Georgia Department of Corrections facilities are continuing to operate normally, officials said.
What we don't know:
Corrections officials have not released details about the specific gang activity that prompted the security changes or whether any injuries or assaults occurred.
Officials also have not said how long the lockdowns and movement restrictions are expected to last.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a statement provided by Lori Benoit, deputy director of communications for the Georgia Department of Corrections, who confirmed the status of the three facilities.