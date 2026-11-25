Casting directors are seeking three children from Birmingham to Savannah for a Dec. 7 holiday film shoot while Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta hires a full-time virtual production supervisor.

BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS

PROJECT 1: JUICE 2

Seeking a full-time male stand-in

Caucasian male, ages 25-45

Height: 5'7"-5'8"

Brown hair, thin to medium build

Filming Dates: January 19 through mid-April 2027

Location: Atlanta and surrounding areas

Pay: $196/12 hours

How to Apply: Email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with at least three photos, including a dated photo and full-body photo, age, height, weight, contact information and previous stand-in experience.

Subject Line: S Stand in

PROJECT 2: THUNDER ROAD - SEASON 1

11-day booking opportunity

Seeking adults ages 18 and older

All ethnicities

Various filming dates between December 7-21

Location: Hampton, GA

Pay: $182/12 hours per day

Potential earnings for all 11 days: $2,002

How to Apply: Submit.CatrettCasting.com

PROJECT 3: I LOVE CHUCK - SEASON 3

Netflix Series

Seeking church choir members

Ages 18 and older

All genders and ethnicities

Must have experience singing in a church choir

Scene involves singing a church hymn in a large group

Filming Date: Thursday, December 3

Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Pay: $168/12 hours

How to Apply: Email pilot@centralcasting.com with a recent headshot, full-body photo, current clothing sizes, choir experience, phone number and confirmation of availability.

Subject Line: CHOIR

PROJECT 4: EPIC ZOMBIE CHRISTMAS

Feature Film

Seeking three featured child background actors

Two girls and one boy

Ages 8-10

All ethnicities

Seeking energetic, expressive children

Children will portray joyful festival attendees in a holiday-themed film announcement scene

Scene features oversized candy canes, twinkling lights, artificial snow and Santa Claus

Picture-pick role

Filming Date: Monday, December 7

Location: Newnan, GA

Pay: $96/8 hours

Local hires only

How to Apply: HyltonCasting.com/EpicKids

JOBS

TYLER PERRY STUDIOS - VIRTUAL PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR

Company: Synapse Virtual Production at Tyler Perry Studios

Location: Atlanta, GA

Full-time staff position

Senior-level leadership role

Salary: $130,000 annually

About the Position: Synapse Virtual Production has partnered with Tyler Perry Studios to develop a state-of-the-art virtual production facility on the historic 365-acre Atlanta studio campus.

Responsibilities:

Oversee the technical and creative aspects of virtual production.

Work alongside filmmakers, directors, producers and cinematographers.

Lead production from initial planning through filming.

Oversee digital environments, LED technology, camera tracking and visual effects.

Help develop new production techniques and technology.

Qualifications:

Extensive virtual production experience in film, television, commercials or live productions.

Expertise in Unreal Engine and real-time production technology.

Experience with LED soundstages and in-camera visual effects.

Strong leadership, communication and technical skills.

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallTPS

NEWS/EVENTS/NETWORKING