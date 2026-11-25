Casting Call: 'Juice,' 'Thunder Road'
ATLANTA - Casting directors are seeking three children from Birmingham to Savannah for a Dec. 7 holiday film shoot while Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta hires a full-time virtual production supervisor.
BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS
PROJECT 1: JUICE 2
Seeking a full-time male stand-in
Caucasian male, ages 25-45
Height: 5'7"-5'8"
Brown hair, thin to medium build
Filming Dates: January 19 through mid-April 2027
Location: Atlanta and surrounding areas
Pay: $196/12 hours
How to Apply: Email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with at least three photos, including a dated photo and full-body photo, age, height, weight, contact information and previous stand-in experience.
Subject Line: S Stand in
PROJECT 2: THUNDER ROAD - SEASON 1
11-day booking opportunity
Seeking adults ages 18 and older
All ethnicities
Various filming dates between December 7-21
Location: Hampton, GA
Pay: $182/12 hours per day
Potential earnings for all 11 days: $2,002
How to Apply: Submit.CatrettCasting.com
PROJECT 3: I LOVE CHUCK - SEASON 3
Netflix Series
Seeking church choir members
Ages 18 and older
All genders and ethnicities
Must have experience singing in a church choir
Scene involves singing a church hymn in a large group
Filming Date: Thursday, December 3
Location: Lithia Springs, GA
Pay: $168/12 hours
How to Apply: Email pilot@centralcasting.com with a recent headshot, full-body photo, current clothing sizes, choir experience, phone number and confirmation of availability.
Subject Line: CHOIR
PROJECT 4: EPIC ZOMBIE CHRISTMAS
Feature Film
Seeking three featured child background actors
Two girls and one boy
Ages 8-10
All ethnicities
Seeking energetic, expressive children
Children will portray joyful festival attendees in a holiday-themed film announcement scene
Scene features oversized candy canes, twinkling lights, artificial snow and Santa Claus
Picture-pick role
Filming Date: Monday, December 7
Location: Newnan, GA
Pay: $96/8 hours
Local hires only
How to Apply: HyltonCasting.com/EpicKids
JOBS
TYLER PERRY STUDIOS - VIRTUAL PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR
Company: Synapse Virtual Production at Tyler Perry Studios
Location: Atlanta, GA
Full-time staff position
Senior-level leadership role
Salary: $130,000 annually
About the Position: Synapse Virtual Production has partnered with Tyler Perry Studios to develop a state-of-the-art virtual production facility on the historic 365-acre Atlanta studio campus.
Responsibilities:
Oversee the technical and creative aspects of virtual production.
Work alongside filmmakers, directors, producers and cinematographers.
Lead production from initial planning through filming.
Oversee digital environments, LED technology, camera tracking and visual effects.
Help develop new production techniques and technology.
Qualifications:
Extensive virtual production experience in film, television, commercials or live productions.
Expertise in Unreal Engine and real-time production technology.
Experience with LED soundstages and in-camera visual effects.
Strong leadership, communication and technical skills.
Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallTPS