The Brief A University of Georgia professor says the U.S. Army abruptly canceled his Georgia-based company's contract to neutralize unstable explosives at an Iowa ammunition plant. Officials chose a controlled detonation instead, deploying specialized foam and water barriers to trap toxic lead inside 80-year-old storage bunkers. MuniRem Environmental founder Valentine Nzengung says federal officials have not answered his Freedom of Information Act request for safety data.



A University of Georgia professor and chemical company founder says the U.S. Army canceled his firm's contract to safely neutralize unstable explosives in Iowa, opting instead for a massive controlled detonation scheduled for Wednesday.

What we know:

Dr. Valentine Nzengung, a UGA faculty member on an inventor’s leave of absence and founder of MuniRem Environmental, told FOX 5 Atlanta that his company won a contract in March to dispose of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

Dr. Valentine Nzengung (FOX 5)

He received the deal after briefing a multi-agency federal expert panel.

In May, contracting officers canceled the agreement, citing "an abundance of caution" and unspecified safety concerns.

"I'm not disputing that," Nzengung said. "We do what we do. The government does what it does."

Unanswered safety data requests

What we don't know:

Nzengung said federal officials declined to share the scientific data explaining why they rejected his company's approach.

"We want to see data details," he said. "We want to see data in order to understand."

His company's attorney filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the government's risk assessments, which remains unanswered.

While federal officials plan to detonate the material to prevent a spontaneous explosion, Nzengung declined to criticize the move.

"I do not have enough data to take a position one way or the other," he said. "I'm assuming that the U.S. Army and the U.S. government has enough data to be able to move forward in a way that is protective of human beings, is protective for the environment, and is the best possible option forward."

How the technology works

The backstory:

Developed at UGA and patented by the University of Georgia Research Foundation, MuniRem is a solid chemical reagent powder dissolved in water. When crews apply it to explosives inside containment drums, it neutralizes and destroys the material without an explosion, leaving behind wastewater and sludge tested at Environmental Protection Agency-accredited labs.

"It is a contained system for neutralizing and destroying explosives in containers," Nzengung said.

Both the EPA and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recognize the technology as an alternative to traditional open burning and open detonation.

The Pentagon has vetted the product since 2010, and teams have used it to neutralize unstable military-grade explosives in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East.

Nzengung noted the method initially faced skepticism because it broke from centuries-old disposal practices: "Now you are trying to explain to people that you can take this white powder mixed with water, add to explosives, and it won't go off. People don't believe that."

Army's Iowa blast containment plan

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday morning, U.S. Army leaders and federal safety officials defended their plans one day before the scheduled Wednesday blast in Iowa.

Col. Aaron Teller, who leads on-site mitigation, said crews spent eight months preparing two 80-year-old concrete storage magazines holding the unstable lead azide.

To stop lead particles from entering the air, crews built earthen barriers and installed temporary wooden doors to vent the blast into 3 miles of uninhabited land.

Teams also positioned two walls of 16,000-gallon water tanks and used a cofferdam, tarps and lead-containment screens to flood the bunkers' exterior and deteriorating roofs with at least 2 feet of blast-suppressing foam developed by Sandia National Laboratories.

"Our goal is to get to zero — zero release of lead particulate into the atmosphere," Teller said.

Maj. Gen. Gavin Shirley, commander of the Army Sustainment Command, said updated models show significant dispersion reductions compared to early estimates of an unmitigated open-air release.

Teller noted that during a 1977 unmitigated disposal of 7,000 pounds of lead azide in Colorado, 75% of the lead stayed at the site, and crews expect current barriers to capture most of the remaining 25%.

Public health and facility reviews

What's next:

EPA official Tom Croci said the agency will release real-time field data and lab samples publicly, continuing air monitoring "for as long as it takes" to confirm safe lead levels.

Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre noted that lead toxicity typically stems from prolonged exposure over months or years, adding that her team is tracking post-detonation air quality with the EPA and the Iowa Poison Control Center.

Meanwhile, the acting secretary of the Army directed Army Materiel Command and Army Sustainment Command to inspect every weapons storage facility in the Army's inventory to prevent similar incidents.

Officials noted the Iowa plant became the military's sole consolidation site for lead azide stockpiles following a 2009 base realignment.

Pressed by reporters on repeated delays — moving the blast from Friday to Monday, then Wednesday, after a brief pause ordered by the president — the acting secretary said officials needed time to reach interagency consensus and verify weather forecasts.

"We understand your concern, and we understand your frustration," he said. "We have clarity now, and what matters now is the next 24 hours and getting this operation right."

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