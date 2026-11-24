The Brief Atlanta says crews are preparing equipment and supplies ahead of winter weather. The city can produce up to 6,000 gallons of brine per hour and has three locations to stage crews closer to roads. Officials are coordinating with the Georgia Department of Transportation and urge drivers to stay off the roads during hazardous weather when possible.



Atlanta transportation officials say the city is preparing crews and equipment for the winter weather season.

What we know:

During a visit to an Atlanta Department of Transportation facility in northwest Atlanta, officials showed equipment and supplies ready for use. The city says its crews can produce up to 6,000 gallons of brine per hour to treat roads before a storm arrives.

Atlanta also has three locations where crews can stage equipment closer to roads, helping them respond more quickly. The city is coordinating with the Georgia Department of Transportation as it prepares for possible winter weather.

What they're saying:

Officials said experience from previous storms, including back-to-back winter weather events in January, has helped prepare crews and equipment. They urged people to stay off the roads during dangerous conditions when possible.