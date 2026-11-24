The Brief Historic Oakland Foundation is marking its 50th anniversary with a campaign to raise at least $1 million. Planned work includes restoring headstones, trimming trees and repairing walking paths. The campaign follows a six-year, $600,000 restoration completed in 2022 and a 2023 groundbreaking for a new visitor center.



The Historic Oakland Foundation is marking its 50th anniversary with a campaign to raise at least $1 million for Oakland Cemetery.

What we know:

The money will support preservation work, including restoring headstones, trimming trees and repairing walking paths. The foundation says the campaign will help protect the cemetery’s historic grounds and support its future care.

The campaign follows a six-year, $600,000 restoration project that ended in 2022 and a groundbreaking for a new visitor center in 2023.